31 Teams Alerted to Aaron Glenn’s Trade Plans as Jets Disclose Breece Hall Asking Price

The New York Jets‘ head coach, Aaron Glenn, has now resorted to the long game. Sitting at 1-7 this season, insiders theorize the team should concentrate on strengthening their squad for the future, instead of losing sleep over their current situation.

“They actually do have a bunch of players that would make sense, but they’re not going to take pennies on the dollar,” NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero said on the Rich Eisen Show this week. “The name that I would continue to keep an eye on would be Quinnen Williams, their defensive tackle. And that’s not because they’re actively trying to trade Quinnen Williams.

“Quinnen Williams is a guy who’s still young, especially at a position where you can play for a long time, but you would be getting potential value here. The price on Quinnen Williams would be… I would anticipate a first-round pick and more. And if you’re looking to accelerate your rebuild, making those types of big bold decisions is one way that you can do it.”

Ever since stepping foot inside the Jets locker room, Quinnen Williams has been a consistent starter. This year, he has started all 8 games, and has 32 tackles (17 solo), 1 sack, 3 forced fumbles, and 3 QB hits. He’s also a three-time Pro Bowler (2022, 2023, 2024), and an All-Pro (2022) after recording 12 sacks that year. Despite being left with two years on his four-year, $96 million contract, he still presents as a profitable player for quite a few teams.

Take the Jacksonville Jaguars, for example. Currently 4-3 and sitting second in the AFC South, Jacksonville ranks 30th in run-stop win rate at 27%. So, surely, Williams is being touted to be a candidate capable enough to strengthen the team’s interior.

Apart from this, the Green Bay Packers are also another option. Currently 13th with their run-stop win rate at 31%, the team is struggling with a thin defense on the left side, courtesy of the Micah Parsons trade moving defensive tackle Kenny Clark out. But, perhaps the most convincing of candidates are the Kansas City Chiefs after ranking with a 25% run-stop win rate. With opposing offenses averaging 4.4 yards per carry, the team would certainly use some help for their run defense.

That said, there’s also one more player who could help the Jets in the long run.

“(Linebacker) Jermaine Johnson to a certain degree as well,” he noted. “I just don’t believe you’re going to get the same value, not a first-round pick and more, for him.”

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Carolina Panthers at New York Jets Oct 19, 2025 East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA New York Jets linebacker Jermaine Johnson 11 celebrates a defensive stop in the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at MetLife Stadium. East Rutherford MetLife Stadium New Jersey USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xVincentxCarchiettax 20251019_kdn_cb6_048

A Jets loyalist playing in his fourth season, LB Jermaine Johnson has also logged 19 tackles (11 solo), 1 sack, 2 QB hits, and 1 pass defended. So, he is a valuable piece of Aaron Glenn’s defense. But the head coach is on the hot seat.

There is no clear talk. It’s all about the offense. Meanwhile, the struggles have spread to their offense.

Aaron Glenn has also decided on the price of his premier RB

The biggest uncertainty is about RB Breece Hall. He is in the middle of trade talks again. Many teams have called the Jets to inquire about the RB. But the Jets don’t want to trade him cheaply.

“If you’re getting offered a fourth-round pick for Breece Hall, which clears virtually no money off your books, and he’s your best player on offense, why would you look to just offload that guy? He might still be there,” Pelissero added. “You might be able to get an extension done with him.”

It’s clear. HC Glenn wants a first-round pick for his RB1. Hall is playing great this season. In eight games, he is averaging 5 yards per carry. He looks faster and sharper than ever. Even with all the rumors, the Jets don’t really want to let him go, and if a trade is the only option left, the Jets would want at least a third-round draft pick, according to Dianna Russini of The Athletic.

The player is unfazed. During the Jets’ only win of the season over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 8, he was their best player. Breece Hall recorded two touchdowns for 133 yards. His performance helped the Jets win their first game of the season and may have saved head coach Aaron Glenn’s job. That doesn’t mean he worries about his future.

“My job is to play on Sundays. If the Jets don’t want me, that’s their loss. I’ll come back and beat them,” he told CBS reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala.

Well, with only two days left for the trade deadline now, only time will tell whether Hall will play for the Jets or any other NFL team this season.