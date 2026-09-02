“Too Young and Too Talented to Be Written Off”: Jets’ Geno Smith Sends Blunt Message for WR Adonai Mitchell Amidst Recent Struggles

At the NFL, a promising player can quickly become an afterthought when production fails to match the hype, while one strong opportunity can completely flip the story. For Adonai Mitchell, that opportunity appears to be arriving at precisely the right time, and now, with training camp offering fresh signs, Jet’s Geno Smith believes that his story in New York is far from finished.

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The New York Jets are counting on Mitchell to become a huge part of their passing game. In a recent interview with Jordan Schultz, quarterback Geno Smith made it clear that he still believes in the young receiver’s potential. Both Mitchell and Smith faced early doubts when they entered the league as second-round picks, which created a natural understanding between quarterback and wide receiver.

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“Like I said, man, he (Adonai Mitchell) has everything and all the ability to go out there and be one of the better receivers in the game. I really think he can be that. Obviously, it’s my job to make sure I put the ball in his hands and let him go do his thing. But you know, we’re still a work in progress, and I think he’s such a young player. It’s too early to write him off. He’s too young and too talented to be written off,” said Geno Smith, answering to NFL insider Jordan Schultz’s question, August 27.

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Smith’s statement carried weight because Mitchell’s production has yet to reflect the talent that made him a second-round selection. The Indianapolis Colts selected the Texas standout 52nd overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, but his rookie season ended with only 23 receptions for 312 yards in 17 games, without a touchdown.

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The wide receiver showed more explosiveness during his second season.

“I think as our entire offense plays with a little more consistency, that’s going to help everybody play with consistency,” said offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter via ESPN, August 7, 2025. “So, I think it’s going to come for him. He’s a young, talented player. The upside is real high. I’m excited about his future.”

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The Colts believed the wide receiver had more raw talent than any of their other receivers, which included Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs, and Alec Pierce. Across Indianapolis and New York in 2025, he recorded 33 receptions for 453 yards, averaging 13.7 yards per catch. After joining the Jets, he posted 24 catches for 301 yards and two touchdowns in eight games.

That stretch in New York gave a glimpse of why the Jets are still intrigued. Mitchell averaged 12.5 yards per reception with the Jets and had a career-long 52-yard reception from Tyrod Taylor, which marked the first touchdown of his NFL career on November 30, 2025.

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The WR’s explosive plays gave Smith another vertical option for changing the drive with a single completion. For Mitchell, consistency is the key. Smith suggested the Jets are not viewing Mitchell’s struggles as a finished evaluation. The 23-year-old has embraced the challenge of learning a new QB and offensive system.

The QB is now more focused on giving the receiver the opportunities and allowing him to translate his physicality into production.

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Mitchell has given the team a reason to remain patient with his development.

Adonai Mitchell Silences Doubters With Breakout Training Camp Performance

Adonai Mitchell has been one of the Jets’ most noticeable offensive players during camp, drawing praise from HC Aaron Glenn, Garrett Wilson, and Smith. Mitchell shared how offensive coordinator Frank Reich’s approach gave receivers freedom within their routes during the camp.

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Mitchell’s 6-foot-2 and 205-pound profile brings size and ability to threaten the defenses downfield. Glenn pointed to Mitchell’s athleticism and said the Jets wanted to maximize it so he could make big plays for the offense.

Garrett Wilson, the Jets’ WR1, called Mitchell a “ticking time bomb,” citing the work he has put in and noting that his ability to make plays downfield last season emerged even after he arrived in New York halfway through the season.

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“And for AD, I think now it just comes down to we got to go put in a good rest of this training camp, and then whenever Sunday comes, when our numbers are called, let’s do what we’ve been doing. Let’s make plays. Let’s make plays on the outside. Let’s do it when the world is watching. Yeah, man, excited,” said Garrett Wilson.

Now the challenge is to turn those encouraging training-camp performances into consistent production when the regular season arrives. Wilson explained that the only goal is to continue playing when their numbers are called on Sundays.

Mitchell’s recent camp performances are encouraging evidence, but the regular season will determine whether the promise translates into sustained NFL production.