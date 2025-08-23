Unhappy Aaron Glenn Gives Adrian Martinez Death Stare After Timeout Blunder vs Eagles

Aaron Glenn’s Jets haven’t exactly made the preseason look easy. Their 31-12 loss to the Giants last Saturday was another reminder that this rebuild still has bumps along the way. While there were flashes of promise, the quarterback room didn’t quite shine. Adrian Martinez posted a 12-for-21 line that looked serviceable on paper, but his interception stood out like a sore thumb.

For a young QB fighting for a spot, that kind of mistake is the type that lingers in a coach’s mind. And the pressure only mounted. “Martinez did not have his best performance against a Giants defense that can be tough on a quarterback and with just one preseason game left, he has to hope that he did enough to earn a roster spot,” Jets Wire’s Sharif Phillips-Keaton wrote after that game. And sure enough, as the Jets turned their focus toward the Eagles, Martinez found himself back under the microscope once again.

Glenn was furious after Martinez wasted a timeout, and the reaction was hard to miss. “Gave him death stare then barked VERY LOUD in his direction,” reporter Paul Andrew Esden Jr wrote on X. Still, the numbers told a fuller story. Martinez finished the night 12-of-21 for 114 yards and one interception. Meanwhile, Brady Cook’s stat line—13-of-19, 99 yards, and a pick—wasn’t exactly jaw-dropping either. For Glenn, neither QB created much separation.

Adding to the uncertainty, Tyrod Taylor remains sidelined with knee surgery, though the Jets expect him back for Week 1. That leaves Glenn looking for reliable insurance, and the question is simple: can Martinez or Cook be that guy? Both have flashed at times, but neither has locked down the backup QB role. Martinez does carry an edge, given his history with offensive play-caller Tanner Engstrand back in Detroit.

However, Martinez is no starter right now—maybe not even a solid No. 2. But he does bring upside worth considering. With Taylor aging and on an expiring deal, the Jets may want to develop Martinez as a long-term backup. His mobility, ability to extend plays, and willingness to push the ball downfield are all tools that fit. When he stays disciplined, he has shown the ability to limit turnovers. For Aaron Glenn, though, the “death stare” moment says it all—Martinez is still a work in progress.

To begin with, Aaron Glenn’s Jets have a lot going on right now, with Week 1 just around the corner. Injuries, roster cuts, and constant evaluations are piling up. At quarterback, things are no different. The Jets’ current backup Tyrod Taylor is sidelined after a knee procedure. That’s a tough blow for Gang Green because Taylor is not just a steady veteran presence but also the kind of player who can help Justin Fields get settled in the Big Apple. More importantly, he’s capable of stepping in if disaster strikes.

Adding to that, Taylor already has experience playing in New York. Back with the Giants two years ago, he threw for 1,341 yards and 5 touchdowns, while also rushing for 197 yards. Those numbers show why coaches trust him to steady the ship if Fields misses time. However, the red flag is obvious—Taylor has battled injuries his entire career. So, if he goes down again, the question is simple: who takes over?

Right now, the options aren’t exactly reassuring. Of course, Adrian Martinez is penciled in as the third-stringer. A former UFL MVP, Martinez spent five years at Nebraska and Kansas State, racking up 9,752 yards and 51 touchdowns through the air, plus another 2,928 yards and 45 scores on the ground. The numbers prove he can produce, but his recent performance have doubts.

Meanwhile, Brady Cook brings promise but zero pro experience. At Missouri last year, he totaled 2,535 yards, 11 touchdowns, 223 rushing yards, and five more scores. Both Martinez and Cook are intriguing projects, but Glenn may not have the luxury of waiting. If Taylor’s health wavers, the Jets might need to bring in another veteran arm to keep Fields and the offense secure.