“What Are Your Intentions?”: Ex-Browns Star Calls Out Minkah Fitzpatrick Over Hit That Concussed KC Concepcion

NFL games can take an unexpected turn in the blink of an eye. A routine-looking play can leave an entire field holding its breath, with players gathering around and medical staff rushing in. That was the scene during the Cleveland Browns’ October 11 meeting with the New York Jets, when rookie receiver KC Concepcion went down, and the game suddenly took on a far more serious tone.

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Former Browns offensive tackle Chris Hubbard weighed in on the incident on The Dawgs Podcast. Hubbard said he had faced Jets safety Minkah Fitzpatrick multiple times and had seen him deliver hits he considered late or questionable. His criticism focused on what he believed the play raised about Fitzpatrick’s approach.

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“I’ve played against him multiple times, and I’ve seen him take shots that are late and questionable. Like, what are your intentions?” Hubbard said on The Dawgs podcast.

The play occurred late in the first quarter, with Cleveland facing first-and-10 at the Jets’ 25-yard line. Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson threw deep toward Concepcion. As Concepcion appeared to make the catch, Fitzpatrick arrived and made helmet-to-helmet contact, knocking the ball loose. He went face down and remained motionless as medical staff attended to him. He eventually sat up and walked to the locker room under his own power, but Cleveland ruled him out with a head injury. He was later reported to have suffered a concussion.

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The collision was not the first penalty involving the pair on that possession. A few plays earlier, Fitzpatrick had been flagged for a facemask after pulling Concepcion out of bounds and dislodging the rookie’s helmet. The later hit drew a second personal foul, this time for contact with a defenseless receiver. The penalty advanced Cleveland, but the Browns settled for a field goal and trailed 7-3 late in the first quarter.

Despite the frightening scene, Browns head coach Todd Monken did not accuse Fitzpatrick of trying to injure Concepcion. Monken described it as a fast, unfortunate collision and pointed to the safety’s history in the league.

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“It’s just a bang-bang play,” Monken said. “Minkah’s been in this league a long time and he’s not a dirty player. Unfortunately, it happened to our guy. Not having KC is a part of it, but everybody’s missing players.”

Quarterback Deshaun Watson also offered an update, telling reporters:

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“I saw him afterward and he’s doing well,” Watson said. “He definitely was a big part of the game plan.”

Jets head coach Aaron Glenn also defended Fitzpatrick when asked about the contact on Monday. Glenn said the safety appeared to be aiming to make the tackle with his shoulder before the collision unfolded. He rejected the suggestion that Fitzpatrick had a reputation for dirty play.

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“It’s just some of those things that happen in a bang-bang situation, and they’re tough to call. I do know this: Minkah is not a dirty player; he’s never been a dirty player. I’m glad to see Concepcion get up and walk off the field, but no, I don’t think Minkah is a dirty player.”

Concepcion later reassured followers on Instagram, writing, “Y’all know I’m good thanks to the lord and Savior.” The message offered relief after the troubling scene, although it did not erase concerns surrounding the concussion.

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As of October 12, the league had not publicly announced a new fine for Fitzpatrick over the Concepcion hit. He had, however, already been fined $17,911 for a hip-drop tackle against the Chicago Bears in Week 4.

The collision also did not decide the game. The Jets held on for a 17-12 victory, snapping their three-game losing streak. Now the NFL’s review will matter more than the noise around the hit. Until a ruling arrives, the debate remains loud, but intent is not something a replay can settle on its own.