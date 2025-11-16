What Happened to Kris Boyd? Jets Issue Official Statement on CB’s Manhattan Incident

New York Jets cornerback Kris Boyd is fighting for his life after a brutal sh**ting in Midtown, per the New York Post. The incident happened around 2 a.m. on West 38th Street near Seventh Avenue.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

At first, the police didn’t confirm that it was Boyd; however, as per the NY Post, sources confirm it was him. The 29-year-old is at Bellevue Hospital in critical condition. Authorities say Boyd was shot in the abdomen following a violent altercation outside Sei Less restaurant.

The dispute quickly escalated into g*nfire. Two shots were fired by the assailant, who then fled the scene in a black BMW X8 SUV. Another vehicle, a silver Mercedes-Benz Maybach, also drove off shortly after the shooting. A luxury armored SUV, a Rhino GX, was seen parked outside once the police arrived.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the witnesses didn’t give much information about the incident. Boyd was reportedly conscious intermittently while receiving aid at the scene before emergency responders rushed him to the hospital.

The police haven’t made any arrests yet, while the motive remains unknown. In the meantime, here is what the Jets organization had to say about the horrifying incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

What do the New York Jets say about Kris Boyd’s incident?

The New York Jets confirmed the involvement of Kris Boyd in the shooting. According to Rich Cumini, a Jets spokesperson, said,

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“We are aware of the situation involving Kris Boyd and will have no further comment at this time.”

Boyd, standing 5 feet 11 inches tall, joined the Jets this season after previous stints with the Minnesota Vikings, Arizona Cardinals, and Houston Texans. His football career has earned him over $8 million, including a $1.6 million contract with the Jets.

However, currently, the cornerback has been sidelined on injured reserve. And hasn’t played a single snap yet. Meanwhile, prayers have poured in from fans and the NFL community for Boyd’s full and speedy recovery.

ADVERTISEMENT

As for the Jets, the organization now faces the challenge of supporting a player through a critical health crisis. And after their Week 11 loss (27-14) to the New England Patriots, they visit the Baltimore Ravens the next week.