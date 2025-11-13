What is Arian Smith’s Net Worth in 2025? All About NFL WR’s Salary, Career Earnings & More

The NFL’s rookie wage scale doesn’t stop a player’s off-field potential, and the New York Jets‘ wide receiver Arian Smith is living proof. The former Georgia Bulldogs produced some brilliant performances at the college level, helping him earn a massive contract that adds to his net worth. For a fourth-round pick, Smith is already earning like a professional.

What is Arian Smith’s net worth?

As of November 2025, Arian Smith’s net worth is $1,104,277, consisting of his base salary and various bonuses. Even though he is a rookie, the massive multi-million dollar contract has helped him become a millionaire in his rookie season. He remains one of the highest-paid rookie wide receivers drafted in 2025.

Arian Smith’s contract breakdown

Smith was offered a four-year contract by the New York Jets. The agreement was signed on May 12, 2025, and it was valued at $5,241,652. There is also a $1,041,652 signing bonus, which is guaranteed at the time of contract signing. However, to comply with the team’s salary cap, it is divided annually based on the contract years.

There is also guaranteed money similar to the signing bonus. Annually, he is to receive $1,310,413, which is the breakdown of his contract equally divided over four years. His contract runs until the 2028 season, after which he will become a free agent.

Arian Smith’s salary breakdown

The New York Jets’ wide receiver has a base salary of $840,000, leaving out his bonuses. For his first season, he has also received a workout bonus of $3,864, in addition to his signing bonus. His salary will increase significantly each year, as shown in the table below.

Team Year Salary Bonus New York Jets 2025 $840,000 $264,277 New York Jets 2026 $1,005,000 $260,413 New York Jets 2027 $1,120,000 $260,413 New York Jets 2028 $1,235,000 $260,413 Total $4,200,000 $1,045,516

Arian Smith’s career earnings

Arian’s career earnings stand at $1,104,277. From here on, his career earnings will only increase based on his contract, the bonuses, and the potential future endorsements.

Look back on Arian Smith’s early life

Arian Smith joined the Georgia Bulldogs in 2020. He played college football from 2020 to 2024. In the first year, he only got to play the last four games, earning him a redshirt. From then on, there was no looking back for the WR. In 2024, he played 14 games, making 48 receptions for 817 yards and scoring 4 touchdowns.

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Massachusetts at Georgia Nov 23, 2024 Athens, Georgia, USA Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Arian Smith 11 catches a touchdown pass against the Massachusetts Minutemen during the first half at Sanford Stadium. Athens Sanford Stadium Georgia USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xDalexZaninex 20241123_dwz_sz2_00033

His stats at Georgia read 47 games played, 42 receptions for 1,356 yards, averaging 19.9 yards per reception, and 10 touchdowns. Smith made 8 rushing attempts for 93 yards, averaging 11.6 yards. He became the CFP national champion twice–in 2021 and 2022.

Besides playing college football, he was also a part of the track and field team, having won the 4x100m Gold at the 2019 Pan American U20 Athletics Championships with Matthew Boling, Marcellus Moore, and Justin Ofotan, representing the U.S.A. In 2023, he announced that he would completely shift his focus to football.

Arian Smith’s professional football career began after the Jets selected him as the 110 overall pick at the 2025 NFL Draft. In his rookie season, he made 6 receptions for 47 yards, with his longest gain reaching up to 23 yards. The stats are recorded until Week 10 of the 2025 NFL season.

Arian Smith’s brand endorsements

Arian Smith is in his rookie season, but he has already received brand endorsements from two different organizations. According to On3, he has signed NIL deals, partnering up with Caddix Cleats and Benko Financial Services. Unfortunately, the contract details remain unknown.

Smith, accruing a multi-million dollar contract and two brand deals in his rookie year, showcases how much potential he has. He is not only a football player but also a former track and field athlete. Putting everything together, it is fair to say that he has a bright future, which will probably lead to him accumulating a greater net worth and securing even more lucrative contracts, making his wallet feel even heavier.