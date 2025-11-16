Who Are Kris Boyd’s Mom & Dad? Meet the Jets CB’s Parents, Grandparents, and Siblings

For New York Jets cornerback Kris Boyd, the toughest fight of his life isn’t on the football field. As we write, Kris remains in a critical condition after being shot on West 38th Street in Midtown early Sunday morning. In moments like these, his family matters more than ever. Here’s a look at Boyd’s parents and other family members.

Who are Kris Boyd’s parents?

Kris was born on September 12, 1996, in Gilmer, Texas. But his childhood differed from most kids his age as he faced multiple challenges. The 217th overall pick lost his father at a young age while his mother struggled with drug addiction.

It was his grandmother, Athaley Taylor, who stepped up and raised Kris and his brother, DeMarco. After spending years guiding the pair, Taylor died while Kris was still in high school.

In an interview with KLTV, Boyd’s school coach recounted a loving memory from the day before Athaley passed away. Randall Canady visited their house because the boys didn’t turn up at school. Their grandmother opened the door and tried to explain that her grandkids were sick, but Randall insisted on seeing them.

“She said ‘uh, uh coach…’ She turned around, she was on a couch right here. And the front door was in the back and uh she said, ‘coach, whatever you do, take care of my boys.”

Her words showed just how deeply she loved Kris and DeMarco.

What ethnicity are Kris Boyd’s parents?

At the time of writing, there is no viable information on the ethnicity of Kris’s mom and dad. The Jets’ cornerback is likely of African descent who’s American by birth.

Who are Kris Boyd’s siblings?

Kris’ sibling is DeMarco Boyd, who played as a linebacker for the Texas Longhorns. The ex-Cardinals CB shares a close bond with his brother, and they have supported each other since childhood in the absence of their parents.

Back in 2016, DeMarco shared an adorable picture of himself and Kris during practice, with both of them sporting football jerseys.

“A bond nobody can break – The only person who knows me . My ugly ass twin Tunchie, Dry Lips, crusty Knees brother! Love you boss man! ✊🏾❤️ ” he wrote in the caption.

Meanwhile, football talent runs strongly in the Boyd family. Kris’s cousins Bobby Taylor and Curtis Brown are former NFL cornerbacks. Bobby played ten seasons in the league and had an impressive run with 323 solo tackles and 19 interceptions. A standout at Notre Dame, he earned consensus All-American honors before the Eagles selected him in the second round of the 1995 NFL Draft.

Additionally, Curtis followed a similar path, playing college football for the Longhorns and helping the team reach the 2010 BCS National Championship. In 2011, the Steelers drafted him in the third round. He played three seasons with the franchise before moving to the New York Jets in 2015.

Kris Boyd’s relationship with his parents

Kris Boyd likely shared a very loving relationship with his grandmother, as he didn’t have his parents around while growing up. Amid all the tensions, Athaley raised the duo with her love, guidance, and protection. Boyd once shared his thoughts about the old days.

“I appreciate all the little things. Everyone always asks me why I’ve got a smile on my face. It’s because I’m not supposed to be here.”

His words show how far he has come in his life, despite all the hardships. In January 2024, Kris and his brother remembered their grandmother with a photo featuring them and other family members.

"Grandma Atha Lee babies 🤞🏾💚 Hwy 300," DeMarco captioned the post.

“Grandma Atha Lee babies 🤞🏾💚 Hwy 300,” DeMarco captioned the post.

Kris reciprocated the love with a string of heart emojis, showing how much they both still miss Taylor. For the boys, they are still Athaley’s “babies” who haven’t forgotten her selfless devotion towards them. DeMarco’s post also highlights the lasting impact she had on their lives.

As Boyd fights for his life, fans have sent their prayers and hope for a speedy recovery.