Why Isn’t Xavier Gipson Playing in the Jets vs. Eagles Game? Is It Due to Injury?

When the Jets lined up for warm-ups against Philly, one thing jumped out right away: Xavier Gipson wasn’t out there. No pads, no running routes, no energy bouncing around the field. For a roster that counts on his juice in the return game, it felt like someone had pulled the plug before kickoff. What’s behind the absence? And what does it mean for the Jets, so close to week 1?

Yeah, no one’s getting a full picture on his absence until after the post-game presser; however, one can’t help but assume that it is something injury-related. This goes back to the Giants game a week earlier, when Gipson left early after tweaking his shoulder.

The puzzling part? Gipson was a full go in practice earlier this week. Taking everything into account, it would make perfect sense if the Jets do not want to risk him for tonight’s game. They’re doing everything they can to get him up and ready for the Steelers, which includes not suiting him up tonight against the Eagles.

This is a developing story…..