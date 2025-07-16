Woody Johnson Finally Closes NY Jets’ ‘Worst’ Chapter After Announcing $250M Decision

For years, Woody Johnson occupied the middle of arguably one of the NFL’s most infuriating franchises. Big markets, poor choices. Blockbuster signings, stale Sundays. And despite how many head coaches or quarterbacks came and went, the New York Jets somehow remained frozen in rewind. But this offseason? Johnson did something he had not always done: he risked big by himself. Not a Green Bay savior, not a highly touted coordinator.

Locked On Jets podcast’s host, John B., said: “The Jets operate in the exact opposite way of the most consistently good franchises in this league. And it seems to me over and over, the Jets take the worst practices of the league as they build their roster and act shocked when the results aren’t good. They act like it’s bad luck.” But perhaps, not anymore, as Woody Johnson has taken an arguably good move towards his roster. Calling the move, John added: “For the first time in recent memory, the Jets have made a move that resembles the way the great franchises operate in this league. They have extended Garrett Wilson’s contract.” And yeah, Gardner’s too.

Woody Johnson went all in on two homegrown heroes, spending $250 million total to lock up Garrett Wilson and Sauce Gardner for the long haul. And in the process, the Jets’ owner might have at last nailed shut the lid on an era Jets fans would prefer to forget. The first sledgehammer landed Monday, when the Jets signed Wilson to a 4-year, $130 million extension with $90 million guaranteed. And why not? The young man has been propping up the Jets’ offense from obscurity. After catching passes from seven quarterbacks over three seasons, he isn’t moving. The front office did it again just a day later, signing Sauce Gardner to a 4-year, $120.4 million contract with $60 million guaranteed. Add it up, and Johnson just pledged a quarter-billion dollars to two pillar players. Both 2022 draft picks, both already All-Pros, and both of them are just 24 years old.

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson celebrates after scoring on a 1-yard touchdown reception against the Minnesota Vikings in the fourth quarter at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

And the clincher is it’s being praised as a masterstroke. On Locked On Jets, John B. declared it an “A+ decision”, likening the moves to what top franchises like Kansas City and Baltimore do. Secure your superstars early and forego contract headaches down the road. “The simplest way to win is drafting great players and make sure they stay in your team,” he said, citing the wideout’s reliability in the face of turmoil behind center.

He also pointed out that, finally, Woody Johnson realized that he was not gaining anything by not replicating the moves of other successful franchises. ”Jets have a quality core of young players,” he further said. They need a stable system to shine, and with Wilson’s deal, it’s pretty much possible. As he added, ”Resigning Garrett Wilson keeps one of the most important young players, not just on the jets roster right now ….he will be staying for four more seasons because jets worked out a long term deal.”

Wilson himself spoke to that clarity. “It gives me such a relief to be full-go, clear-minded, and not have to worry about finances,” he said to Josina Anderson. “You never want to have that weighing on your head. I just want to focus on my team, build chemistry, and play for something.” This isn’t contract jargon; it’s the type of mental reset the Jets haven’t experienced in a decade. Sauce Gardner put it best after his signing: “This is only the beginning… I appreciate the Jets organization for believing in me… and JETS NATION, I appreciate y’all.”

Keep in mind, this team hasn’t made the playoffs since 2010, the league’s longest drought. Last season was meant to break that streak with Aaron Rodgers on board. But only four snaps into Week 1, Rodgers ruptured his Achilles and the Jets were back in quarterback purgatory. They went 7–10 in 2023 and came out third in the AFC East in 2024 with 5-12, missing the playoffs for the second consecutive year. Wilson still managed career highs in receptions (101), yards (1,104), and touchdowns (7). All while playing with replacement quarterbacks and behind a wobbly offensive line. However, now, things might change.

Jets’ blueprint finally looks legit!

For far too long, the Jets have played defense off the field. Reluctant to be generous with talent, reluctant to go modern with cap policy. But this offseason marks a change. Woody Johnson and GM Joe Douglas are taking from the top-tier teams of the league. Spend on young stars when their market is not yet out of control, not when it is. Just like the Chiefs did on Mahomes and Chris Jones. The Ravens on Lamar and Roquan. Now the Jets are accomplishing it with Sauce and Wilson.

And we must admit they had to. You don’t construct championship windows in real-time. You construct them ahead of schedule. By signing Wilson and Sauce up front, the Jets provide themselves with flexibility going into 2026 and beyond. They eschew balloon years, restructure landmines, and potential holdouts. That equates to additional cap space to put around Justin Fields with what he requires. Offensive line assistance, weaponry, and veteran depth. That equates to this not being strictly about 2025. It’s about keeping whatever success eventually materializes.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

On the other hand, Justin Fields is stepping in with a fresh start and big expectations. The team struggled last season with just five wins, but now, Fields is being counted on to lead a turnaround. He’s not just a mobile quarterback; he’s got elite speed and instincts, making him a serious threat on the ground. Over four seasons, he’s rushed for over 2,500 yards and found the end zone 19 times. But what often gets overlooked is his arm. Fields can launch it deep, and with the weapons around him this year, that could be huge. He’s always had the talent, just never the right setup. Now, in 2025, he finally gets his shot to prove what he’s really made of.

Of course, there are still landmines. The offensive line remains a concern. Breece Hall needs to stay healthy. Justin Fields has to prove he’s more than a reclamation project. But here’s the good part: this is finally the right kind of pressure. Not just “fix what’s broken” energy, but “maximize what we’ve built” energy. And that’s a first for this Jets regime.

The Jets’ identity has been in chaos for far too long. But Wilson and Gardner are more than just talent; they’re leaders. Guys who’ve delivered despite dysfunction and now want to help erase it. These moves state that the Jets are not simply spending money now. They are crafting something intentionally at last.