Woody Johnson’s Coaching Decision Declared NFL’s Biggest Blunder As Multiple Jets Among CBS’ Worst HC Hire List

The NFL’s loaded with coaching legends right now. Andy Reid‘s building dynasties in Kansas City. Sean McVay‘s got that offensive genius thing locked down. John Harbaugh keeps Baltimore tough as nails. These guys make it look easy. But football’s graveyard is packed with coaches who crashed and burned spectacularly. For every masterpiece, there’s two complete disasters waiting to happen. The crazy part? Some of the biggest failures became the biggest successes later.

Bill Belichick got fired multiple times before New England happened. Reid got booted from Philadelphia, then built a Chiefs empire. Two names on this NFL worst coaches list will make your jaw drop – one guy’s so bad that fans crowned him the absolute worst coach in league history. The other name? Well, let’s just say it’s about to spark some serious debates across every sports bar in America.

This Saturday, Browns nation received a brutal reality check when CBS Sports released their worst NFL coaching list. Hue Jackson landed at number 11, and honestly, that felt generous considering what he put Cleveland through. The numbers are absolutely mind-blowing. Jackson’s Cleveland tenure from 2016 onward was a masterclass in how to destroy a franchise. He racked up a horrific 3-36-1 overall record that still makes fans cringe. Road games? Forget about it—the guy went 0-20 away from home, as if he were allergic to winning outside Cleveland. Well, even more so than in it.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Close games where coaching actually matters? Jackson choked harder than anyone imagined, going 2-10-1 in three-point battles. His teams were steamrolled by an average of 11.5 points in those 36 losses. After getting crushed by Pittsburgh in 2018, Jackson’s winning percentage stood at a pathetic .088. Even Chris Palmer, who inherited the expansion Browns’ disaster in 1999, managed a .156 winning percentage with a roster that was way worse than anything Jackson touched. Palmer actually won five games in two years with basically nothing to work with.

Jackson’s career numbers are equally disgusting. Even counting his 8-8 season with Oakland, his overall winning percentage is just .205. That puts him in historically bad company that nobody wants to join. But CBS Sports’ list got really wild when Bill Belichick topped it at number one. The list declares that this particular Woody Johnson move was the worst decision in NFL and thus Jets‘ history, and that’s saying something for a franchise built on bad choices.

The Bill Belichick situation is sports comedy gold. He never coached a single Jets game, but the damage was legendary. The guy agreed to replace Bill Parcells, got announced as the new head coach, then delivered his infamous resignation letter the next day—seven words scrawled on a napkin before he bolted to New England. The Jets were left at the altar while Belichick built a dynasty across the division. New York hasn’t won a playoff game since 2010, watching their former coach-for-a-day collect six Super Bowl rings. Talk about salt in the wound.

But here’s the plot twist – Woody Johnson didn’t flinch over this disaster list. He probably didn’t even hear about it. He was busy making a massive $190 million power move.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Jets owner makes his move across the pond

Woody Johnson just pulled off a power play that makes NFL owners jealous. The New York Jets owner dropped a massive £190 million bomb on Sunday night, buying out John Textor’s 44.9% stake in Crystal Palace. This wasn’t just another rich guy’s toy purchase — this could save Palace’s entire European ambitions.

The 78-year-old billionaire has been hunting for an English football club since missing out on Chelsea in 2022 with a $2 billion bid. Now he’s got his foot in the door at Selhurst Park, and the Premier League is expected to fast-track his approval within four weeks. Palace desperately needed this deal to happen. UEFA’s multi-club ownership rules were threatening to kick them out of the Europa League before they even started. Textor’s ownership of French club Lyon created a significant conflict that had everyone sweating bullets.

via Imago Image Credits: @woodyjohnson4

The pressure got so intense that all four Palace co-owners flew to UEFA headquarters in Nyon this month, essentially begging officials to let them play. They argued that Textor didn’t truly control Palace despite being the largest shareholder, but UEFA wasn’t convinced.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Johnson’s arrival should clear up the situation entirely. Oliver Glasner’s squad can finally focus on football instead of boardroom politics. The former US ambassador to the UK might not stop here either — Josh Harris and David Blitzer are reportedly open to selling their combined 36% stake. Johnson is getting exactly what he wanted: a Premier League club with European competition. Palace gets their UEFA headache resolved, and a wealthy benefactor with deep pockets.