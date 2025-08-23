Jets HC Aaron Glenn’s Injury Update on 24YO WR Adds Pain After Tight Loss to Eagles

The New York Jets concluded preseason with an all-too-familiar refrain: injuries trumping glimpses of toughness. Aaron Glenn, in his initial training camp as head coach, has spent the last month attempting to find the proper balance between keeping his starters sharp and safe from unnecessary harm. For a roster that already came into camp with questions of depth at wide receiver, each health bulletin has meant extra significance.

That was one area of concern heightened on Friday when Glenn said wideout Xavier Gipson, 24, is still out with a shoulder problem. He said that he’s still working on it, so he didn’t feel like it made sense to play him. The Jets’ young returner and receiver, one of the team’s fastest players and most versatile, was also supposed to play a big role during this preseason. Rather, his absence has run into late August, questioning how prepared he’ll be when the regular season begins. For Glenn, it was a long-term health decision. But the timing is difficult with roster reductions and Week 1 prep looming.

The Jets will require Gipson’s availability as soon as possible. Glenn’s optimistic tone was an encouraging sign, yet it also emphasized the fact that the Jets’ receiving corps isn’t quite healthy going into September. However, the team staged a heroic comeback bid in their last preseason game. The Jets came back from being down 3-19 deficit to ultimately fall 17-19 to defending champion Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium Friday night.