Jim Harbaugh Announces Eight Leaders for Chargers, Snubbing Najee Harris Amid San Diego Return

“We picked up too, in a lot of ways, where we left off compared to last year,” Chargers’ HC Jim Harbaugh claimed last month. Their 11-6 record last season left a lot to be improved. For instance, QB Justin Herbert would often rely on rookie Ladd McConkey and didn’t have anyone else to go to. But it seems like Greg Roman, the OC, is confident about their WR corps. “Compared to this time last year, it’s night and day,” he claimed a day ago. Also, how can we forget about the lack of consistency they showed last year? So, the upcoming season, they need to capitalize on the players who can create the most impact. And one of those players is QB Justin Herbert. With no playoff wins for him, the clock is ticking.

The two times he did go to the playoffs witnessed a blown 27-0 lead and a four-interception performance that can be considered the worst games of his career. But things can get even worse. After all, the upcoming season will be a difficult one. The Chargers had the league’s fifth-easiest schedule last season, but this year, they tied for the league’s 11th-hardest schedule based on last season’s opponent win percentage (.522). Hence, HC Jim Harbaugh’s players are preparing themselves for a tough fight with the intention of a deep postseason run. And the coach is impressed! He was on The Pat McAfee show, where he talked about his team and stated:

“I mean, if I looked at our top guys—the elite eight guys on our team, that would be Justin Herbert, Derwin James, Khalil Mack, Tuli Tuipulotu, Zion Johnson, Ladd McConkey, Joe Alt, Rashawn Slater.

“I mean, that’s no disrespect to the other guys that are training at a great and high level, but I mean, those guys are elite.” And just like that, the Chargers’ ‘Elite Eight‘ was born—a crew of players handpicked to set the tone from the offseason grind to the SoFi Stadium turf. Najee Harris, though, didn’t get his name called. But what makes them the special squad?

Well, according to Jim Harbaugh, the major difference is how they approach the offseason. He pointed out how guys like Derwin, Khalil, and Justin Herbert train like they’ve got everything to prove, like they’ve never achieved anything yet. That mindset? It shows. Harbaugh admitted that when the rest of the team sees that kind of work ethic, especially when no one’s watching, it makes them feel like they’ve got no excuse. And with their minicamp in San Diego (which older Chargers’ fans will welcome), things are looking bright. So, let’s paint the picture:

-Justin Herbert, the QB with a cannon arm, has been torching defenses since 2020—21,093 passing yds, 137 TDs, and a slick 96.7 rating over 79 games. In 2024 alone, he slung 3,870 yds and 23 TDs with just 3 picks, cementing his spot as the franchise’s heartbeat. Perhaps, that’s the reason why the HC said last month, “I got to get Justin Herbert to the Hall of Fame. Must get Justin Herbert to the Hall of Fame.”

-Derwin James, the safety with hawk-like instincts, racked up 590 tackles and 17 sacks in his career, including 93 tackles and 5.5 sacks in 2024—pure chaos for opposing offenses. For Harbaugh, he is a versatile player – “Just consistently a great player in any situation you put him in, any position you put him. His flexibility, he is off the charts. And then he grades out right around that A, A+ category every single game,” Harbaugh said last year.

-Khalil Mack still brings the thunder with 107.5 career sacks, including 6 in 2024, to keep QBs sleepless. This is the same player for whom Harbaugh, in a presser, leaned over & grabbed general manager Joe Hortiz’s arm, shaking him and saying: “Pay the man, Joe! Pay the man,” during his extension talks.

-Tuli Tuipulotu, the young edge rusher who erupted for 8.5 (13 overall) sacks in 2024, is a menace in the backfield.

Sep 29, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh on the sidelines in the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs at SoFi Stadium.

-Zion Johnson, the steady guard, has locked down 49 starts since 2022, a brick wall for the O-line.

-Ladd McConkey, last year’s rookie WR sensation, snagged 82 catches for 1,149 yds and 7 TDs in 2024, rewriting Chargers’ rookie records. Harbaugh even called his route running “elite.”

-Joe Alt, another first-year stud, didn’t let a single pressure slip past him in a game against the Saints—textbook protection.

-Rashawn Slater, the elite guard and OT, anchors the line with a quiet ferocity that’s been golden since day one. These aren’t just players; they’re the pulse of a team reborn under Harbaugh’s watch, an 11–6 squad that stormed into the playoffs in 2024. But hold up—where’s Najee Harris in this lineup?

Najee Harris’ omission: A California homecoming without the Jim Harbaugh crown!

Harris just signed a 1-year, $9.25 M deal with the Chargers, after four straight 1,000-yd seasons. We’re talking 4,312 rushing yds on 1,097 carries, 28 TDs, and not a single fumble in his first season. He’s back in his home state, a full-circle vibe after Harbaugh first scouted him in high school back in 2016. You’d think a guy with that resume would waltz right into the ‘Elite Eight,‘ right? No! Harbaugh has other plans, and it has got tongues wagging from LA to Pittsburgh.

So, what’s the deal with the snub? Maybe Najee is the new guy, still finding his footing with a squad that’s been grinding together through OTAs and beyond. Or perhaps Harbaugh is playing chess, not checkers—lighting a fire under Harris to prove he’s more than just a stat-sheet beast. Think about it. In Madden, you don’t get that captain’s badge handed to you; You need to earn it through reps and big plays. Harris, with his durability and nose for the end zone, might just be on deck to crash that elite party.

Chargers fans know the lore—back in 2006, LaDainian Tomlinson dropped 31 TDs and snagged MVP honors, setting a bar for RBs that Najee could chase. For now, though, he’s on the outside looking in. As the Chargers gear up for 2025, this ‘Elite Eight‘ is the spine of a team that flipped the script from a 5–12 flop in 2023 to a playoff contender. And they now have Najee Harris too. Do you think he will be instrumental in bagging big wins for the team? Let us know in the comments below.