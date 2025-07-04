Jim Harbaugh Blamed for Overshadowing Sean Payton Despite Broncos HC’s Latest Ranking

The head coach’s throne at the Broncos has traditionally been “the hottest seat west of the Mississippi”. But Sean Payton has mastered it the way he formerly took over a Mardi Gras parade float. Firm grip on the wheel, eyes fixed ahead, regardless of how raucous the crowd. And the crowd this offseason has been uproarious, practically all of it directed at a big second season for Jim Harbaugh. Denver’s conductor of prudence and measured risk now takes his seat at the second half, not due to a shortage of wins, but because one of the league’s most boisterous personalities has emerged from the wings to reclaim center stage.

Recently on The Colin Cowherd Podcast, the host stated: “PFF had Sean Payton as the second-best coach in the league.” It was a tip of the hat to the analytical admiration Payton has received after only two seasons in Denver. But Cowherd followed it up with a frustration shared by so many football insiders: “I don’t think he’s quite getting enough credit for what he’s done in Denver”. And it’s difficult to disagree. Payton took over a franchise that had not made the playoffs for eight consecutive years. Seven of them sub-.500 seasons and turned the script in less than 24 months. But when AFC West coaches are being discussed, his name is too frequently an afterthought.

Colin cited one reason why: “Some of that is Harbaugh. He soaks so much because he’s such a character.” That’s the hard truth. Where Payton works with calculated cool, Jim Harbaugh takes over the camera. The Chargers HC is the sideline runner, the khaki-clad quote spouter, the fellow who guarantees enthusiasm unknown to mankind.

He’s the soundbite. And his NFL comeback has been so boisterous that it’s drained the air from the AFC West conversation. Even a dominant dynasty in Kansas City has played second fiddle to Harbaugh’s lyrical waxing over gritty dreams and galvanizing Sunday. Payton, on the other hand, is the film-room genius. He lopped off a $245 million error, sewed together an injured roster. And steered a five-game turnaround, then stood by helplessly as the national limelight shifted toward Los Angeles.

Having inherited a 5‑12 roster beset by Russell Wilson‘s waning greatness. Payton swallowed an NFL-record $85 million in dead money to dump the quarterback, took a 1‑5 team to a 7‑4 finish. And restored Denver’s identity to relentless defense and ball security. He did it without bombastic pomp, opting for twelve‑play drives instead of thunderous pressers. He did it in dispatching Kansas City at Mile High, ending a 16‑game skid to Patrick Mahomes. But the national narrative continues to wonder what Harbaugh is going to do next, barely mentioning what Payton has done.

Broncos HC in PFF’s rankings

For those willing to peer beyond the noise, Pro Football Focus provided a reality check. In its most recent head-coach rankings, analyst Dalton Wasserman places Payton second only to Andy Reid. The metric-based honor speaks to a turnaround few considered possible in 24 months. Wasserman cites Payton’s dissection-like removal of Wilson, Denver’s league-leading turnover-worthy play reduction (to 1.8 percent under rookie Bo Nix), and a defense that yielded double-digit defeats only to Baltimore and Buffalo, two proven AFC behemoths.

That high position didn’t come without a lot of hard work. Payton’s initial assignment was triage. Streamline a muddled playbook, shore up a spent defense, and spread the word: ‘don’t beat ourselves’. The reward came quickly, 15 takeaways over a five-game winning streak and just two defeats by more than a single score all the way to the end of the eleventh week in 2023. Along the way, Denver lost the image of the NFL’s most snake-bitten roster. They rebuilt strength and conditioning protocols, reduced soft-tissue injuries, and kept central starters standing well into December.

Draft night 2024 offered the next proof point. At No. 12, Sean Payton wouldn’t trade future drafts for a quarterback. He held tight to his board until Oregon’s Bo Nix dropped into his lap. By Thanksgiving, the pair seemed like long‑lost puzzle pieces. Nix’s thoughtful aggression and Payton’s deliberate sequencing kept Denver’s offense humming along while the defense ranked eighth in scoring. Five Broncos were named All‑Pro—the most since the back-to-back Super Bowl years of the late ’90s. It confirmed a roster rebirth under a coach who prioritizes balance over bravado. With Year 3 breaking, the Broncos’ ledger includes: playoff appearance, top‑five scoring defense, ascending quarterback on a rookie contract, and division foe finally defeated in its own domain. But the broader NFL narrative still teases Harbaugh’s every vow of lightning in a bottle.

Yes, Jim Harbaugh is intriguing. Yes, his return adds drama to the league. But the more Sean Payton continues to compile steady victories and intelligent wagers, the louder the undertone swells. Denver’s master builder is building a winner in spite of non-stop cheers. PFF’s ranking is the first major reminder that there is still something to be said for substance over spectacle.