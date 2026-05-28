Jim Harbaugh Confirms Stance on Justin Herbert Missing Chargers OTAs to Support GF Madison Beer

While Madison Beer has been busy performing across Europe on The Locket Tour, it seems Justin Herbert has been right there by her side, supporting her every step of the way. The Los Angeles Chargers quarterback reportedly joined Beer on the tour last week, even missing a voluntary team workout to spend time with her. Even Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh appears to be on board with the quarterback’s off-field happiness.

“I was happy he went to support Madison [Beer] on her music tour,” said Jim Harbaugh during a press conference on Wednesday, via Alex Insdorf on X. “Madison supports him at the football games. He told me he wasn’t going to be here for those two weeks, and my first reaction was, ‘Do you need a ride to the airport?'”

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Not just Harbaugh, Chargers GM Joe Hortiz also sounded supportive of Herbert’s relationship with Beer a few days ago. It was when he was discussing Herbert’s appearance in Beer’s new music video for “lovergirl,” a track from her newly released album, Locket Deluxe. The video shows the couple hugging, kissing, dancing on a beach, sharing a photo booth, and playing cards together.

“It shows he’s stud number one. He’s in music videos now. They’re not asking me to get in any.” Joe Hortiz said on the Up & Adams show. “He’s in a great spot with her. That’s his personal life.”

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Beer has not only been a constant supporter of Herbert, but she has also come to games and cheered for the Chargers. Last season, he was present in the stands when the Chargers played the Denver Broncos in December.

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So, when it was the quarterback’s time to support his girlfriend, the HC was all in for it. And it was not as if Herbert disappeared without notice. The QB had informed Harbaugh about his trip to Europe. Previously, GM Hortiz mentioned that Herbert was a quiet and reserved person. But as of late, things have changed for him and Harbaugh’s following comments also reflected that.

“He’s just been somebody that is just here all the time,” said Jim Harbaugh. “There are times I’ve wanted to shoo him out of the building. He’s at every voluntary, every non-voluntary workout. Same guy that broke his hand and he was here the next day practicing. The next game, stiff-arming guys. Yeah, I was happy. Good balance.”

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Harbaugh praised Herbert for always prioritizing his team over others. He mentioned the QB breaking his hand last year against the Las Vegas Raiders, undergoing surgery, and attending training. But even then, three days later, he also started the game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

His tenacity has always been at the top. But sometimes it is important to give time to other things also. So, rather than getting angry at Herbert for missing the OTAs, HC Jim Harbaugh was happy that, for a change, the QB had prioritized things other than football. It was his first time in two years that he missed practice. So, how was his return to the training ground?

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Justin Herbert doesn’t seem to have skipped a beat

Justin Herbert returning to the OTAs will certainly be a boost to the Los Angeles Chargers dugout. There was a lot of chatter on the internet after he missed two practice sessions on May 11 and May 19. But upon his return, he seems to be the same old quarterback who led the Chargers to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record.

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On Wednesday, he was seen throwing the football with quarterback coach Shane Day. He underwent drills with backup QBs Trey Lance and DJ Uiagalelei. Herbert seemed pretty fit while running between the drills. A few days back, Mike Florio complained about how the quarterback should be in practice and be a part of the team-building process. But after seeing him on Wednesday, Florio will be relieved to see that Herbert has not forgotten how to throw the football.

Imago Justin Herbert has completed 2140 yards for the Chargers so far this season [Image Credit: Sky Sports]

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As a result, this year, the franchise has made several additions to the roster, like tight end David Njoku, center Tyler Biadasz, and rookie wide receiver Brenen Thompson. So, he must be compatible with them on the field for better results. He is now back with the squad and ready to attack the OTAs and training camps. Following a vacation, he also feels refreshed, and his HC seems pretty satisfied with him, ending all the media narratives. Now, they need to prepare for the upcoming season.