Jim Harbaugh Finally Reveals Al Davis’ Sharp Response Before Shocking Raiders Departure

Back in 2003, when Jim Harbaugh applied for the position of head coach at the University of San Diego, he was underqualified! He had never held a head coaching position before. In fact, he had recently retired from the league after playing 15 seasons. The only bright point i his coaching career was his experience as an assistant quarterback coach with the Oakland Raiders, now Las Vegas Raiders. But he was only in his second season. One might assume that he wasn’t going to get selected. That’s what the system suggested. However, the former USD coach had a different approach!

He had done his homework. The Chargers’ coach’s preparation and enthusiasm impressed the panel. He knew everything about the interview panel member and USD wide receiver Michael Gasperson. However, what stood out to the panel was Harbaugh’s one aim. He wanted to win a Super Bowl. Now, this might not have been the right thing to say during an interview for a college coaching job. But the panel appreciated his determination, and he became the head coach of the football team.

Not everyone was convinced at first, such as Raiders’ owner, Mr. Al Davis, who was quite surprised that Harbaugh would leave the NFL to coach college football players. Just like during the interview, the Chargers coach had a unique response to Mr. Davis’s question. “He told me, ‘Why would I do that? You know, I thought I brought you here to be a pro coach.’ And I said, ‘Mr. Davis, I just really wanted to emulate your career,” Jim recalled ahead of the camp in San Diego.

He said he was inspired by him and wished to follow in his footsteps by starting his career in college football. To this, the Raiders owner wasn’t amused. He was quick to point out that he had gone to “USC, not USD.” The 61-year-old, now, who returned to San Diego this week, had already decided on his path back then.

During the presser, the Chargers coach recalled this exchange as one of his fondest memories. Well, that’s what fans appreciate about Harbaugh on social media. As he got the job and joined soon after, the real grind began. His coaching style and demands, such as 5 AM workouts and much more, quickly became troublesome for the players. He led USD from 2004 to 2006!

As per reports, several players who couldn’t handle his strict and demanding approach left. Nearly 50 players left the program as sources suggested. However, what remained with the team were key players who became the foundation for the program. Now, years later, the same place became a different moment for the Chargers’ coach.

Jim Harbaugh’s emotional homecoming

The Los Angeles Chargers returned to their former home city, holding a practice at the University of San Diego. The franchise spent nearly 56 seasons in San Diego before relocating to Los Angeles in 2017. With a capacity of 6,500, the stadium was seemingly half full, while several fans were watching the practice.

While many still feel the sting of relocation, some San Diegans remain loyal to the Chargers. Among the latter is Harbaugh. His emotional ties to the city have remained strong over the years. The HC also shared that the idea for the location came from within the organization. And he was immediately impressed. “‘Heck yeah, let’s do it and a suggestion, if I might, let’s do it at USD.’ This is about as good as it gets,” he said. “As the buses came through, the little hairs on my arm were standing up,” he said of returning to USD.

After all, it was a big moment for him too. He coached at USD for nearly three seasons, finishing with an impressive 29–6 record before moving on to bigger stages such as the 49ers and eventually Michigan. However, Harbaugh stayed connected to USD over the years, often coming back to catch basketball and baseball games.

Along the way, he struck up a friendship with Monsignor Daniel Dillabough. Last year, he led the Wolverines to a national title in what turned out to be a drama-filled 2023 season. Not long after, the Chargers brought him on board. While he is yet to win the Super Bowl, this season, which is already full of pressure, might be his chance