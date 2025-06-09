Jim Harbaugh Gets Candid on Chargers Ditching LA, Confirms One Major Change in Justin Herbert & Co.

For 56 seasons, the Chargers built roots deep in San Diego soil, a legacy that met loyal cheers. But that story was cut short when owner Dean Spanos packed up the franchise and took it north to Los Angeles. His decision came after failed talks with San Diego over a new stadium, leaving the city stunned. The departure was met with fury and heartbreak. As one sentiment echoed across the streets, “When the Chargers initially left, it took a while…and I think to this day people are still raw about it.” And now, quietly, they seem to have returned.

Even though a full-time return to San Diego seems unlikely, the Chargers are revisiting their roots this summer. Before launching their ninth season in Los Angeles, the team will hold two training camp sessions at the University of San Diego on July 22 and 23. These practices are part of a push to connect with longtime fans. Their main camp will still be held at The Bolt, their new state-of-the-art facility that opened last year, as they aim to return to the playoffs.

According to a video posted by Sports Central LA on X, head coach Jim Harbaugh reflected on the emotional return to San Diego. Harbaugh called it “a great feeling for the whole organisation.” He added, “You know, we want to go where our fans are. You know, they come to see us, they come to SoFi, they come to training camp. That means a lot to us.” Harbaugh highlighted the sense of full-circle energy in returning to the city.

The first practice on July 22 will be open to active duty service members and veterans. The second, on July 23, will be for season ticket holders. Harbaugh commented, “We got player promos, video, headshots, rescue dogs. I mean, we got you here. I mean, it’s excitement in the air.” It is part of a deeper effort to show gratitude and rekindle bonds with San Diego fans. As Harbaugh said, “Means everything, really, you know, to have that support on game day and practice days. But for us to go and visit them, if we have that opportunity, we sure as heck want to take it.”

This moment holds special meaning for Harbaugh, who launched his head coaching career at the University of San Diego from 2004 to 2006. He signed a five-year deal with the Chargers in 2024. Since then, he has led them from a 5-12 season in 2023 to 11-6 and a playoff berth. Expectations are high from the Chargers as they attempt to qualify for the playoffs after last year’s untimely exit after a loss to Houston.

But this year, Harbaugh is determined to write a different story. He had already promised his fans, “We’re going to be humble and hungry, but that’s our goal,” and with this message, he is all set to begin Year 2.

Jim Harbaugh’s Year 2 unfolds under confidence

Jim Harbaugh highlighted a major shift in the Chargers’ locker room as he enters his second year as HC, leading with his bold offense plans. Simply put, the team has gained confidence. Harbaugh said, “Just more confident. You know, everything you’re doing, for the second time, our players have been incredible. It’s all about the training.” This boost in mindset is setting the tone for the season.

Reports from training camp are positive. The 2025 rookie class has key additions like running back Omarion Hampton, wide receiver Tre Harris, defensive tackle Jamaree Caldwell, and edge rusher Kyle Kennard. These rookies bring fresh talent to support the veteran core.

Harbaugh said, “You know, you’re either trained or untrained. I feel like our guys have had a great eight weeks, and now we got our ninth week. And, you know, you want to finish it off with an exclamation point, really put that on the offseason.” His words show the Chargers are locked in for a championship run this year. The coach added, “And, you know, our main goal, get the best and healthiest team to training camp so we can kick off the 2025 season.”

Fans in both San Diego and Los Angeles are watching closely as Jim Harbaugh’s second year unfolds with the Chargers. Expectations are high, and the team looks ready to compete at a top level.