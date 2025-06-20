Jim Harbaugh Issues Strong Warning to Andy Reid & Chiefs Amid Big Justin Herbert News

When the Chargers take the field in Brazil this fall, it won’t just be a football game; it’ll be a statement. The location adds even more spice. São Paulo is always packed with energy. A chance to grow the sport in front of an entirely new audience, and the Chargers are embracing that spotlight. That’s the big game. HC Jim Harbaugh clearly knows that he has to use his QB Justin Herbert smartly to defeat the Andy Reid–Patrick Mahomes duo.

On Thursday, June 19, he sat down for an interview with CBS 8 San Diego. When the host Jake asked about his mindset about the international game, the coach came straight to the point while replying, “Yeah, I think it’s something to get prepared for. We’ve been doing everything that we can. The thing that jumps out the most is Chiefs, we’re playing the Kansas City Chiefs, week one.” That’s right also. They are the formidable opponents.

The Chiefs are the team to beat, not only for their AFC West rivals, but for the entire league. In his 8-year NFL career, the ‘Grim Reaper’ has played Super Bowl 5 times. So, John Harbaugh clearly wants to make a loud statement. And he’s not limited to football to inspire his team. The HC replied to host Karthik while warning the Chiefs, “Chiefs have been the best. There’s no question about it, and as the great Ric Flair once said, you wanna be the best, you gotta beat the best. So it’s that simple.”

The Chargers play the Raiders in week 2 and the Broncos in week 3. And they are also formidable opponents. But make no mistake, any coach would like to start his season with a bang. And what else would be a better victory than defeating the Super Bowl team of last year? It doesn’t depend only on Jim Harbaugh, but also on their QB.

Justin Herbert is now a veteran. He crossed 20k+ passing yards last year, and everyone needs a Super Bowl trophy from him.

Jim Harbaugh’s QB ranks among highest-paid NFL players

When you think of big names in the league, the usual names are Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Josh Allen. But scroll through the latest NFLPA licensing payout report, and you’ll find a familiar name quietly sitting in the top three: Justin Herbert. The Chargers QB raked in $2.55 million last year in licensing revenue, according to a new report filed with the U.S. Department of Labor. Only JJ McCarthy and Travis Kelce made more. Jim Harbaugh’s QB even out-earned Peyton Manning, who pulled in $2.2 million post-retirement.

Herbert’s payout covers things like jerseys, trading cards, video games, and other products where his name, face, or number is on the front. And while he didn’t crack the top 20 for highest-selling merchandise, the licensing structure pays well for relevance and usage. It’s a major evolution from his early NFL days. Back in 2021, his rookie season, Herbert didn’t even chart in the NFLPA’s top-ten gear sales list. But the game has changed.

Here’s the kicker – this $2.55 million licensing check? That’s pocket change compared to what he’s making from the Chargers. Herbert’s current contract, signed in 2023, was a record-breaking extension when inked. This season alone, he’ll bring in $15 million in base salary, a $3.2 million signing bonus, and a $19.1 million option, according to Over the Cap. His 2025 guaranteed salary? $60 million. That’s elite QB money stacked on elite licensing revenue. And don’t think this is a one-off.

With the Chargers heading to Brazil for Week 1 against the Chiefs, Herbert’s visibility is about to spike even higher. Justin Herbert is building a business empire that’s just as solid as his passes.