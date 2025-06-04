Jim Harbaugh’s Chargers Announce 1st Roster Move of June as Justin Herbert Warning Issued to NFL

The Chargers’ wide receiver room remains a work in progress, and heading into June, it’s still unclear exactly how the thin group will shape up. While Ladd McConkey is the safest bet to start, thanks to his polish and positional versatility, he does need help around him. But beyond him, the options are far less certain. Still, out of Mike Williams, rookie Tre Harris and Quentin Johnston, an unexpected WR is rising who hopes to “Probably reaching a 1000 yards this year.”

Although Pro Football Focus’ projected starting lineup last month, analysts Dalton Wasserman and Max Chadwick left Johnston out entirely, opting instead for Williams and Harris on the outside, with McConkey in the slot, things are looking a bit different in the locker room.

Sanjay Lal, the wide receiver coach for the Chargers, set off a chain reaction on Tuesday after the second open OTAs when he made an unvarnished comment about Quentin Johnston: “I told him he’s a starter. Because he is.” The Chargers’ staff obviously has a different perspective. The new administration is giving Johnston a full vote of confidence, a former first-round pick who struggled with inconsistency and drop concerns early in his career.

When asked by LA Times reporter Thuc Nhi Nguyen about his goals for 2025, Johnston made his expectations clear: “Just elevating from last year… Having a thousand yards, for sure.” That’s the level of ambition the Chargers are looking for from the former first-rounder. But ambition alone won’t cut it. Johnston needs to show that his offseason work can translate into results on the field.

The critics haven’t been quiet on Johnston’s performance. His poor production, limited route tree, and drop rate made him a lightning rod. However, that story may be shifting rapidly. He just came off a career-best 711 yards and 8 touchdowns after a subpar rookie season and has quietly done all the grinding this offseason, showing up in OTA footage making contested grabs and running cleaner routes.

Not only did Sanjay Lal name him the starter, but he also fully encouraged his potential: “First thing I don’t look back, I don’t know the circumstances. Looking forward, he moves as well as any receiver I’ve seen. Approach each nuance of every route, master each technique, and see where we fall.” Johnston’s workload and attitude are beginning to align with the expectations of his draft stock, despite reports that he will be surpassed by younger players like Harris or more experienced veterans like Williams.

So, it might be all sunshine for Johnson now that Jim Harbaugh has his staff behind him. But while he gets a chance at redemption, Ladd McConkey is a strong contender who he won’t be able to ignore. And this WR is on a mission.

Ladd McConkey’s message for the NFL

In his very first OTAs with the Chargers, McConkey showed off his connection with QB Justin Herbert early on. Fast forward to this year, seems like they have picked up right where they left last season as one of the top duos in the league. On Tuesday, Herbert and McConkey did what they do best- connecting on a deep pass down the sideline to raise some curious eyebrows. And if that wasn’t enough, the WR had another warning waiting for the rest of the teams:

“The next step is you go back and watch film. There’s times we might’ve missed a route, missed this, whatever. It’s more organic. We’re both competitors…We’re practicing, watching film. When the season comes, be ready for it.” It sounds like a typical rookie soundbite at first but this was a message to the league. Turning this firework into is their Week 2 matchup against Jim Harbaugh’s former rival Pete Carroll in what could be the most animosity-filled AFC West game of the year.

And in the midst of that grudge match? A rookie wide receiver who’s been living in the film room, syncing with Herbert like it’s midseason. And openly declaring: “Be ready for it.” This is what Jim Harbaugh brings. The Chargers have delivered the first verbal blow in what is expected to be the season’s most petty, nastiest, and traditional AFC West rivalry.