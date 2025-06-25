Jim Harbaugh’s OC Delivers Big Verdict on 363 lb Guard as Justin Herbert Confronts Postseason Doubts

Some have already predicted that Justin Herbert is going to have an explosive season, especially while playing against three teams: the Dolphins, Colts, and Raiders. After all, the Chargers’ entire shot at success rides on Herbert. Sure, most teams lean on their quarterback, but this is different. Herbert’s seen as a once-in-a-generation talent, and he’s leading a franchise that’s been desperate to finally make a deep playoff run. But last year’s playoff loss, 32-12, compelled many to question his ability. Nevertheless, coach Jim Harbaugh is all set to make his QB a Hall of Famer. And for that, they have added a beast to their team.

Mekhi Becton’s NFL journey has been anything but smooth. Drafted 11th overall by the Jets in 2020, the massive tackle struggled with injuries and expectations in New York. But last season, everything changed. A move to right guard in Philadelphia unlocked his potential, turning him into one of the league’s most surprising success stories. Now, the Super Bowl winner has landed with Jim Harbaugh’s Chargers—a team that wanted him even before his breakout year.

Harbaugh and GM Joe Hortiz saw something in Becton when others hesitated. They bet on his raw power and untapped potential, and now that gamble could pay off in a big way. With Justin Herbert needing protection more than ever, Becton’s resurgence couldn’t have come at a better time. And if one Chargers coach is to be believed, this might just be the beginning of something special. The kind of praise that makes you sit up and take notice, as OC Greg Roman was caught on camera delivering fiery praise to the 363-pound guard. Mom, dad, and God were generous to you. You got Hall of Fame ability in that body, bro… Let’s take off this year. The most dominant offensive lineman in the league. It’s very possible.” The Chargers’ official X account shared the moment with the caption, ‘Mekhi Becton is that guy.‘

The Chargers’ belief in Mekhi Becton just got louder. Becton’s redemption tour hits its next chapter in Los Angeles. After reviving his career as the Eagles’ starting right guard last season—helping them win Super Bowl LIX—he now anchors Jim Harbaugh’s physical offensive line. Pairing him with 6’8” rookie tackle Joe Alt, whom Becton refers to as “dancing bear” for his swift feet, creates a terrifying right side. As The Athletic’s Mike Sando noted, “It’ll be fun to see those two giants aligned next to one another (unless you’re a defensive lineman).”

For Becton, it’s about proving last year wasn’t a fluke. And, with Roman’s belief and Alt beside him, he’s got everything he needs to dominate. While Becton’s resurgence sparks optimism, his arrival comes at a critical moment for Justin Herbert. The Chargers’ franchise QB finds himself at a curious crossroads – still undeniably talented, yet suddenly facing whispers around the league.

Justin Herbert’s defining moment arrives

The whispers around Justin Herbert have grown louder this offseason, revealing an uncomfortable truth about NFL stardom: regular-season brilliance only buys so much time. When CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco dropped Herbert eight spots in his 2025 Top 100 players list (from 41 to 49), it wasn’t just about statistics. That wild card loss to Houston this January, where Herbert’s late interception sealed the Chargers’ fate, became the latest chapter in a growing narrative about clutch performance.

The numbers tell one story: 3,870 yards, 23 TDs against just 3 interceptions in 2024. But as Prisco bluntly noted, “He’s another who needs to win in the playoffs,” capturing the QB’s current crossroads. For Herbert, this season represents something deeper than typical roster turnover.

The Chargers have given him everything a franchise QB should need. A proven winner in Jim Harbaugh, a rebuilt offensive line featuring Mekhi Becton’s massive frame next to rookie Joe Alt. And an offensive system tailored to his strengths. Yet the NFL’s QB calculus remains unforgiving: without postseason success, even the most gifted passers get reassessed. Herbert’s 2025 campaign carries the weight of those expectations. Something like where another early playoff exit could cement perceptions rather than shatter them.

The Chargers’ investment in protection speaks volumes. Becton’s transition to guard and Alt’s arrival directly address Herbert’s greatest weakness – pressure up the middle that disrupted his rhythm in critical moments last season. When Greg Roman tells Becton he sees ‘Hall of Fame ability,’ it’s not just coach speak. It’s recognition that Herbert’s legacy might depend on these giants in the trenches.

The QB who once seemed destined for annual MVP contention now faces a simpler, starker challenge. To prove he can win when everything’s on the line. In a league where reputations get made in January, Herbert’s time to answer is now!