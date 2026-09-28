Jim Nantz & JJ Watt Clash Live On CBS as Two Ref Calls Against Cowboys Divide Opinions

The Cowboys’ Week 3 loss against the Ravens raised many questions. The game ended with a 31–34 score, but the ref calls might have added to the loss even more, as Jim Nantz and J.J. Watt were clearly pointing them out.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

CBS showed the Ravens-Cowboys game, with Jim Nantz calling the action, J.J. Watt providing analysis, and Tracy Wolfson reporting from the sideline.

ADVERTISEMENT

And they did have some solid opinions over two specific calls.

“CBS’ Jim Nantz and JJ Watt have openly disagreed with two critical calls that went against the Cowboys so far today: – The pass interference against DaRon Bland; in fact, they argued it should have been called on Zay Flowers,” Cowboys reporter RJ Ochoa wrote on X. “[And] Jake Ferguson’s fumble not being ruled incomplete.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Early in the second quarter, with the Cowboys leading 10-7, cornerback DaRon Bland was covering Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers. Bland was called for pass interference, giving Baltimore a 19-yard gain and moving the ball to the Ravens’ 35-yard line.

However, the footage clearly shows Flowers pushed Bland, who was actually on the ground.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m not 100% sure that one’s going on the right guy there,” Watt said.

Another penalty was called on Dallas Cowboys’ Markquese Bell, which took Baltimore to Dallas’ 3-yard line. It set up an easy rushing touchdown, and the Ravens edged past the Cowboys 14-10.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the third quarter, Dak Prescott tried to shovel the ball to Ferguson, but he lost control of the ball. Further review of the play had the officials rule it a fumble, with the Ravens recovering the ball at their own 25.

Those penalties only aggravated the bad night for the Cowboys, which managed to flash at some points.

ADVERTISEMENT

Head coach Brian Schottenheimer said he was “disappointed” after the game and rated his own play-calling an F. He called a timeout with 14 seconds left on the clock, but the Ravens won the game anyway with a 56-yard field goal.

Before Tyler Loop’s field goal sealed the game, Dallas had tried to fight back. Dak Prescott led two consecutive scoring drives, with a TD pass to Ferguson and then KaVontae Turpin running in for a 9-yard touchdown. The Cowboys tied the score at 31 with a field goal after a controversial incompletion from Prescott to George Pickens on 3rd and goal.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Dallas Cowboys will return with a painful loss to deal with. There were moments that didn’t go their way, and some that backfired on them because of their own play-calls. However, Jim Nantz and JJ Watt still made sure to make this an entertaining game for the fans, with Nantz ending the game with a valiant “It’s a trio in Rio!”