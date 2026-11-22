Who would have thought that one fun moment would turn into an injury scare for Jim Nantz? During one of their live broadcasts, he nearly injured his wrist while playing along with J.J. Watt, and the experience immediately left him regretting his decision.

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In an interview with Front Office Sports, Jim Nantz recalled the moment he tried to perform a “Peanut Punch” on J.J. Watt.

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Nantz tried to knock the football out of Watt’s hands by performing a “Peanut Punch.” However, the attempt went wrong and left Nantz with a painful wrist injury.

“That was a dumb thing for me to do. But I’m glad people liked it,” Nantz said. “I think I just broke my wrist.”

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Watt had encouraged Nantz to try the punch properly while holding the football tightly against his biceps. When Nantz made the attempt, he felt pain move from his wrist up to his elbow and shoulder.

He was worried that he might have seriously injured himself, but the pain gradually went away as the game continued. Nantz later confirmed that his wrist was fine.

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Nantz and Watt have developed a good working relationship in the CBS booth, even though they have called only 10 regular-season games together.

Jim Nantz and J.J. Watt started building their working relationship after CBS chose Watt to temporarily replace Tony Romo in the broadcast booth. Although Watt got the opportunity because Romo was absent following his arrest in July 2026 for operating a vehicle under the influence, he was excited to take on the new role and work with Nantz.

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Before calling a regular-season game together, Nantz and Watt held a practice broadcast at the CBS Broadcast Center. They watched a recording of last season’s Bills-Chiefs game and provided commentary as if it were happening live.

This gave them a chance to understand each other’s styles, get comfortable speaking together, and begin building their chemistry.

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J.J. Watt and Jim Nantz also showed their growing understanding during CBS’s coverage of the Baltimore Ravens vs. Dallas Cowboys game in Brazil. During the third quarter, the crowd at Maracanã Stadium started singing the popular Brazilian song “Evidências” by Chitãozinho & Xororó. Fans moved their arms from side to side and sang together, creating an exciting atmosphere.

Watt shared his reaction with Nantz, saying, “I haven’t understood a word of it, Jim, but I have enjoyed it thoroughly.” He then added, “I’m waving my hands in the booth, and I have no clue what I’m waving ’em to.”

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Nantz compared the scene to American fans singing “Sweet Caroline” by Neil Diamond. He then laughed and said, “We should’ve had that on camera.”

This showed how well the two broadcasters were getting along and how comfortable they had become working together.

Talking to Front Office Sports, Nantz also explained that working with Watt has changed how the broadcast team prepares for games. He said that he, Watt, sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson, and producer Jim Rikhoff stay in touch through a group chat where they share football ideas and discuss different topics.

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Watt often leads these conversations by sharing videos, observations, and possible game situations, even when they are not related to the match they are preparing to cover. According to Nantz, these regular discussions help the team stay connected.

But despite building solid chemistry with Watt, Nantz still misses his old broadcasting partner.

Jim Nantz is wishing for Tony Romo’s return

Jim Nantz made it clear that he still cares deeply about Tony Romo despite enjoying his new partnership with J.J. Watt. He worked alongside Romo for nine years, and their relationship grew into a genuine friendship. Nantz admitted that the sudden change was emotional because he had expected them to continue working together for many more years.

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Talking about Romo’s return to Front Office Sports, he said, “I have gone on the record on this, saying I totally expect him to be back.”

Nantz believes Romo could return either as a game analyst in the broadcast booth or in a studio role. He still misses his old friend and hopes to see him back in broadcasting. But for now, let’s see how Watt’s and Nantz’s partnership continues to develop.