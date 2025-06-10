Jimmy Haslam Issues Huge Promise for Released Veteran After Browns GM Criticized for Roster Decisions

Cleveland winters are long. They settle in the bones of the city and its football team, a familiar chill carrying echoes of glory days – Otto Graham threading impossible passes, Jim Brown charging like a force of nature through defenders turned to statues. Cold iron forges legends in this place, and people remember them warmly despite the lake-effect wind. On a June day too bright for its burden, they etched another name into the eternal Cleveland Browns tapestry, not with a final carry, but with a promise for Chubb.

The news came not with a press conference fanfare, but with the quiet dignity Nick Chubb always embodied. On X, the Cleveland Browns account shared a message signed by Dee Haslam & Jimmy Haslam, a love letter to a departing warrior. “We want to take this opportunity to thank Nick Chubb for all he’s done for the Cleveland Browns,” they started it with a simple statement heavy with seven years of blood, sweat, and sheer, breathtaking will. “For the last seven years, Nick gave everything he had to our fans, this organization and this city.” The tribute painted the portrait that Cleveland knew by heart.

The consummate pro, the quiet force whose thunderous runs spoke volumes, the man who bled orange and brown. It recalled the moment – the essence of Chubb distilled into a single, selfless act against the Houston Texans in 2020: “stepping out of bounds at the 3-yard line instead of scoring after a 59-yard run to ensure a victory.” That was marvelous indeed.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

In a league obsessed with fantasy stats and personal brands, Chubb’s north star was always the win. “Nick always puts winning above any personal accolade, and that is what makes him so special.” The post concluded with a vow that resonated like a church bell across the Cuyahoga: “We look forward to the day we celebrate your career as a member of our Ring of Honor.” Jimmy Haslam wasn’t just saying goodbye; he was guaranteeing immortality.

The legacy Chubb leaves, however, is carved in Ohio granite. His 6,843 rushing yards? Third in Browns history, trailing only the gods Jim Brown (12,312 yards) and Leroy Kelly (7,274 yards). His 51 rushing TDs? Also third. Four straight 1,000-yard seasons (2019–2022), a career 5.1 YPC average whispering of relentless efficiency. These aren’t just stats. They’re chapters in a Cleveland football gospel. His 2022 masterpiece (1,525 yards, 12 TDs) was a work of art painted in mud and snow. He arrived from Georgia, a Bulldog legend second only to Herschel Walker in their record books, and immediately became Cleveland.

His roots run deep, too – back to Chubbtown, Georgia, founded by his ancestors, free Black men who built a self-sustaining community from the ground up during the Civil War era. That same resilience, instilled by a hardworking mother and a strict grandmother (no misstep went unpunished!), fueled him. He was the quiet kid discussing Batman comics, the star who shrugged off Heisman hype with a simple, ‘They can keep it.’ His motivation? Family. Sacrifice. The quiet understanding that nothing is given.

Berry’s balancing act: Cap calculus, backlash, and the repercussions of letting Chubb walk

But in the Dawg Pound, where passion runs as deep as the rust belt roots, this graceful exit collided with the raw frustration of a dismal 3–14 season. GM Andrew Berry, architect of the roster, found himself in the crosshairs. The criticism crystallized on social media, voices like Mac of Dawg Pound Daily challenging Berry’s calculus:

How could you let a Cleveland deity like Chubb walk to Houston after one injury-marred, statistically down year (just 332 yards in eight games before a broken foot), while giving tackle Jedrick Wills three seasons of leash? It was, as they say on the NFL RedZone channel when chaos erupts, a classic case of ‘FANDEMONIUM.’

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The comparison, however heartfelt, overlooked the brutal economics and timelines of the modern NFL. Chubb is approaching 30 and carrying the scars of a devastating 2023 knee injury and the 2024 foot fracture. That represents a significant gamble for a team needing a hard reset. Paying premium dollars for an RB with that recent injury history, especially after investing two draft picks (Quinshon Judkins, Dylan Sampson) in the future of the backfield, is the kind of move that gets GMs fired faster than you can say “salary cap hell.”

Wills, just 26 and once seen as a franchise left-tackle cornerstone on his rookie deal, simply existed on a different decision tree. That was a bet on potential revival, albeit one that ultimately fizzled. As any coach knows, sometimes you gotta take the calculated risk. Even if it leaves fans groaning louder than a blocking sled. Winning, as the old adage goes, is the ultimate deodorant. If Jerome Ford and the rookies ignite the ground game, the sting of Chubb in Texans’ battle red will fade.

So, while the armchair GMs dissect Berry’s moves and the Texans hope Chubb’s surgically repaired knee has one more vintage season in the tank, Cleveland looks towards its upper deck. One day, amidst the names of Brown, Graham, Thomas, and the other immortals, “Nick Chubb” will shine. It’s a promise from the owner, a recognition that some players transcend yards and touchdowns. They embody the soul of the team, the spirit of the city.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Chubb’s legacy isn’t just about falling forward for extra yards. It’s about the echo of that moment against Houston, the selflessness, the quiet excellence. Like Michael Jordan once noted about legacy in ‘The Last Dance’, ‘The ceiling is the roof.’ For Chubb in Cleveland, that ceiling is now the Ring of Honor. Indeed, that’s a permanent home awaiting its humble, hard-hitting hero. The winter of his departure will eventually give way to a spring ceremony under the FirstEnergy lights. That’s where Cleveland will finally say the full-throated thank you it aches to say now.