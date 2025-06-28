Jimmy Haslam Takes Official Decision on $3.2 Billion Stadium Plan for Browns

There’s smoke rising in Cleveland. No, for once, it’s not those tailgate grills firing up on Sunday morning. This time it’s coming from something a lot more unexpected: the Browns’ real estate plans. In a city where heartbreak and hope are seasonal regulars, the recent noise isn’t about a new QB or flashy draft pick—it’s about what can turn out to be one of the biggest off-field plays the franchise has made in years.

Rumours of a new bold play by Jimmy Haslam have been out there for a few months now. They seem to be turning into full-fledged headline plays. Forget Lake Erie’s windy backdrop. Cleveland’s football future could soon sit in the flight path of Hopkins International. Calling it a bold blueprint would be understating it.

Haslam’s group just dropped $76 million on 176 acres in Brook Park—planting the flag for what’s being pitched as a $3.2 billion stadium and entertainment district. Yes, $3.2 billion. It’s big, it’s bold, and no, it’s not arbitrary. It’s a multifaceted, futuristic vision. Pretty far from one of those billionaire hobbies.

176 acres right off Brookpark Road – If you know the area, you know that’s a prime spot: highway access, transit-friendly, and smack in the middle of a spot that’s begging for a big investment. Well, sure, $4.3 million an acre sounds…not viable—but when you’re building the future home of the Browns (and maybe the new heart of the city), that’s the kind of move that makes a statement.

And that $3.2 billion figure? It seems almost absurd. But when you think about it, any NFL stadium would push beyond the $2 billion mark. And for Cleveland? The vision goes beyond a typical football stadium. This isn’t just about Sundays. It’s about building a space where fans can catch a concert Friday night, shop and eat on Saturday, and maybe then work their way towards the kickoff. And I mean, just think about those Shedeur Sanders‘ throws in that new stadium.

It’s about building a space that makes money 365 days a year, not just on Sundays. It’s bold, yes, but Cleveland is a city that’s been hungry for something more than football. And this checks all boxes. Think about Real Madrid in soccer. Building a multi-purpose stadium plummeted their yearly revenues—more than $1 billion. And for Cleveland? It can open a similar pathway, and Jimmy knows it.

Even Brook Park Mayor Edward Orcutt praised the General Assembly for pushing forward a project he believes will reshape the region. In his words, it’s not just about building a stadium, it’s about building a whole community. He sees it as a game-changing investment that’ll bring jobs, attract visitors, and give Northeast Ohio a major boost. Orcutt made it clear that Brook Park is all in, ready to team up with Haslam Sports Group to bring this bold, year-round, multi-use space to life. He said, “We are creating a community where people can live, work, visit and enjoy all year round. Brook Park is committed to being a true partner with Haslam Sports Group, in creating a framework for a bold, multi-use investment.”

And it wouldn’t be the fans’ first time seeing this sort of blueprint come to fruition. Think back to the Lumen Field glow-up in Seattle or the jaw-dropping spectacle that is Allegiant Stadium in Vegas. Those weren’t just stadiums—they were pretty much year-round magnets for events, fans, and those big bucks. Cleveland’s idea is rather similar… maybe even aiming a little higher. They’re not just thinking about football—they want to go beyond. Way beyond! But the investment didn’t come easily.

Art Modell Law Puts Browns’ Plans Under Pressure

Of course, this isn’t just some billionaire buying up land and calling it a day. For a multi-billion dollar purchase, of course, it’s not a simple cash and grab. And it’s not just the price tag that makes it complicated. The Browns still have to navigate Ohio’s “Art Modell Law”—yep, named after that Modell—which prevents teams from using public funds for new stadiums if they plan to relocate. Well, that is unless there’s a local vote or the owner fully buys the team.

Haslam already owns the Browns—so that box is checked. And with the land deal done, he’s got site control locked down, which means fewer headaches from competing developers or NIMBY drama. But here’s the real problem. To get public money or roll out those infrastructural upgrades, local leaders in Cuyahoga County and Brook Park will still need to approve tax levies or put it to a public vote. And if history tells us anything? That it where it gets complicated.

About the support for this new blueprint? Let’s just say, fans and analysts are on the spectrum. Some argue this would boost jobs, tax revenue, and inject some serious pride back into a region still shaking off the rust of deindustrialisation. But no, not everyone’s raising pom poms. Critics are already sounding the alarm about possible taxpayer handouts, runaway costs, and whether shiny new stadiums should take priority over fixing schools or filling potholes. There are always a few of those.

It’s natural to feel sceptical about a billion-dollar—sorry, multi-billion-dollar move to build a stadium. But Haslam’s move? Far from reactionary. Actually, it’s textbook strategic. And if the Brook Park voters see a plan that would materialise what this new stadium promises? This could be a big, civic win for Cleveland.