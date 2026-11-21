Who would have thought that 25 years of partnership would become a bane rather than a boon for ESPN? With their contract issues making things worse between Troy Aikman and Joe Buck, David Samson is urging Chairperson of ESPN, Jimmy Pitaro, to let them go ahead of the Super Bowl. The Super Bowl LXI, scheduled for February 2027, is ESPN’s marquee broadcast, making the timing of the feud particularly problematic for the network.

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“Troy Aikman has gotten to the ‘I don’t give an eff stage’ of his career with ESPN because he keeps doing these things. And here’s the problem, Jimmy Pitaro has to end this,” Meadowlark Media’s David Samson said on Nothing Personal with David Samson. “I don’t know whether he ends it today, tomorrow, next week, or next month. But ESPN cannot have Joe Buck and Troy Aikman call the Super Bowl.

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“They have invested too much money to have any distraction that they know about entering into the lead-up to the Super Bowl. There’s always going to be something that happens. But if I am Jimmy Pitaro, I am making sure that I find someone to call the Super Bowl right now, and that I start the process.”

The call came after Troy Aikman’s subtle shot at Joe Buck. During his appearance on 96.7 The Ticket on November 19, 2026, Aikman spoke to host George Dunham, who was alone because his co-host, Craig Miller, was sick.

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Aikman took notice and said, “Yeah, you’re flyin’ solo this morning.” Dunham then invited him to join the show.

Aikman used the moment to make a joke about Joe Buck. He said, “Well, I know that – Joe’s always wanted a one-man booth,” before asking Dunham, “I’m wondering if you’ve always wanted a one-man radio show.”

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Samson is not the only one pointing it. Michael Irvin also mentioned how ESPN is planning to get rid of Aikman.

“I heard long before this, and I won’t say who told me this, that [ESPN] was thinking of getting rid of Troy,” Michael Irvin told CNBC’s Alex Sherman. “I shrugged it off like, ‘Shut up. Get out of here.’ He’s the best. He’s the best I don’t care what anybody says.”

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The tension reportedly began with their different contract situations at ESPN. Joe Buck secured a six-year, $108 million extension in May 2026, which was publicly reported in September and will keep him with the network through 2032.

However, Troy Aikman’s situation was different. He was earning around $18 million annually under his five-year contract, which expires after the 2026 NFL season and Super Bowl LXI. But unlike Buck, Aikman didn’t get the extension he expected.

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That’s where the situation turned weird between them. The private argument became public when Aikman’s on-air dig at Buck on Nov. 19 reignited speculation about their relationship, sparking media coverage.

Before the Week 5 Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams, ESPN president Jimmy Pitaro had a one-hour meeting with Aikman. Pitaro clearly asked Aikman, “Could you still work with Joe?” Aikman said yes. But things turned ugly.

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During the argument, Buck reportedly challenged Aikman, asking, “You are not going to f—ing talk to me? I’m not the reason you don’t have a contract.”

He expressed his disappointment by telling Buck, “I never thought you’d do it to me. You fu—d me over!”

Now, once again, Aikman’s dig at Buck clearly shows that both might not be able to host the 2027 Super Bowl together.

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Plus, Aikman’s recent dig came after Pitaro expressed his disappointment over the entire situation.

“Joe and Troy have done a great job for us on Monday Night Football. When I say ‘us,’ they’ve done a great job for ESPN, they’ve done a great job for the league, they’ve done a great job for the game, and most importantly, they’ve done a great job for fans. Are we happy about the media coverage recently? Of course not. It’s been disappointing,” Pitaro said during SBJ’s Media Innovators conference in New York. “But these guys are professionals, and they’re delivering every week.”

Despite their differences, Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are still working together every Monday night. They have been partners since 2002, first at FOX before moving to ESPN in 2022.

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But with their relationship reportedly getting worse, the big question is how long they can continue sharing the booth before ESPN decides to make a change.