J.J. McCarthy Aims 7,432-Yard Vikings Weapon at 31 NFL Teams as Kevin O’Connell Announces Big Offensive Plans

The Griddy may have danced its way out of LSU and into every end zone highlight reel, but now it’s not the only thing J.J. McCarthy’s copying. The 22-year-old QB is soaking up everything from Justin Jefferson like a rookie quarterback chasing greatness through the fire. In the Vikings’ offseason grind, McCarthy isn’t hiding behind draft status or empty bravado. Instead, he’s building a bond with the superstar WR during what he calls the “learning and teaching” phase. With a quiet confidence, he embraces every rep, every mistake, and every moment, admitting, “It’s OK to learn and fail”—because he knows the real win comes from what he learns from the ones who’ve already mastered the dance.

J.J. McCarthy’s transition to the Vikings locker room wasn’t just about his QB1 ranking from the 2024 draft class- it’s about chemistry, too. The expectations from McCarthy are even bigger this season. In a recent clip posted on X by the Vikings, McCarthy was asked about his time with Justin Jefferson during OTAs. The video is aptly captioned, “J.J. getting on the same page with J.J.” His answer showed humility: “And, you know, it’s every receiver that I’m with. It’s that timing, those reps, all of that has to, you know, be built up over time. So, you know, the more reps, the better. And, yeah, I just feel like, you know, we’re not where we want to be, but we’re going to be there when we need to.”

While many star receivers skip voluntary workouts, Jefferson showed up—and made waves. Head coach Kevin O’Connell praised his presence, saying it has “been huge” for the team. His decision to participate in OTAs didn’t just boost morale—it raised the standard across the entire roster.

J.J. McCarthy, aware of Jefferson’s stature and influence, couldn’t help but underline what it means to have him around: “You know, he’s a tremendous talent, tremendous leader, but his leadership really shows up when he’s here. And, you know, just being able to get, you know, that chemistry building on and off the field has been invaluable.” Justin Jefferson is all the hype right now as his name is associated with the 2028 Olympics after the NFL permitted its players to participate. He said, “Just to think about the chances of playing in the Olympics and getting a gold medal is a dream.”

Justin Jefferson hasn’t been hailed in vain—and the numbers back it up. His 2024 season was elite—103 receptions, 1,533 yards, and 10 touchdowns. That placed him second in receiving yards and tied for sixth in touchdowns league-wide. With 7,432 career yards, he now stands as the Vikings’ most dangerous weapon.

While the locker room is focused on finding the rhythm. Kevin O’Connell has big plans for the 2025 season.

Kevin O’Connell isn’t holding back with the 2025 playbook

Coach Kevin O’Connell is wasting no time easing into the offseason. Instead of tiptoeing through the playbook, the Vikings are throwing everything at the wall early. “We’d be doing a disservice if we try to work real slowly with the material and plays,” O’Connell said. “The better thing we can do is throw a lot at the group, see who’s handling what.” That early overload, he explained, helps identify which players are already ready to compete come fall.

The Vikings aren’t just installing plays—they’re building chemistry through chaos. With new faces across all three phases, O’Connell wants to see where guys slot in. “We’ve got other new guys in all three phases that we’re trying to see,” he added. “Where are they going to slot and fit when it comes to the competition phase in the fall.” The team isn’t hung up on mistakes just yet. For O’Connell, it’s less about perfect execution and more about seeing who can process under pressure.

That urgency is clear, especially with a reworked offensive line. New center Ryan Kelly anchors the front, flanked by first-rounder Donovan Jackson. On defense, Brian Flores continues to inject new life and speed. Despite all the changes, two things stood out. How cleanly players communicated pre-snap, and how fast the group moved once the ball was in play.