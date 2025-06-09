JJ McCarthy’s QB1 Status in Danger as Kirk Cousins Makes Minicamp Decision With Falcons Trade Pending – Report

Kirk Cousins was on a war path to create a name for himself with exceptional career-high seasons in 2022 and 2023 with the Vikings. The next year, he rode his wave of success to the Falcons and was crowned QB1. But by 2024, that shine dulled, and the team flagged his poor performance. The result? The title went to a rookie. Even though he is iced out of his dream role by the Falcons, Cousins refuses to freeze. He has already pleaded with Falcons owner Arthur Blank to return to his old role. Now the 36-year-old is ready to fight for another shot, even if it means putting on a different jersey.

Cousins is no longer the starting quarterback for the Atlanta Falcons. The team has handed the reins to Michael Penix Jr. for the 2025 season. Penix Jr. played in three games last year, throwing for 775 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions. His completion rate stood at 58.1%, and he added 11 rushing yards with a rushing touchdown. Those numbers, while modest, showed enough promise for Atlanta to move forward with him under center. This has created a stalemate situation between Cousins and the Falcons.

It was reported that Cousins did not attend the Falcons’ first voluntary OTA practice. Head coach Raheem Morris even went on to say he did not see the quarterback at the facility. But he had been present for workouts earlier this spring.

A recent post by Dianna Russini on X confirmed the latest update: “The Falcons expect Kirk Cousins to show up for Atlanta’s mandatory minicamp tomorrow, sources say. Cousins did not attend the team’s voluntary OTAs in late May, but was present for workouts in April. His preference is still to be traded to a team where he could start.”

This decision has left Cousins in a difficult position despite his preference. He is owed $27.5 million in 2025, guaranteed whether he plays or not. The Falcons would rather keep him as a backup than take a full dead cap hit. They are open to a trade, but only if another team agrees to take on most of that contract. That includes a $10 million bonus due in 2026. Making things more complicated, Cousins has a no-trade clause.

Yet, speculation has grown around Cousins’ future. Analyst Chase Daniel has floated the idea of Cousins returning to the Minnesota Vikings. He mentioned that if rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy struggles early, the Vikings might consider trading for their former signal-caller. A return could be an option if the Vikings fall behind early, lacking other reliable quarterbacks in their depth chart. He had already proved his worth with the Vikings in his 2022 and 2023 seasons, so a return is not a far-fetched idea. In 2022, he threw for 4,547 yards and 29 touchdowns, leading Minnesota to a 13-4 finish and earning a Pro Bowl nod. If he returns to the Vikings, it spells bad news for McCarthy, who could lose out on two years as the starter.

McCarthy missed his rookie season due to a torn meniscus but is now fully participating in OTAs. The young quarterback is building chemistry with Justin Jefferson, working hard to “be where they need to be.” With Sam Darnold now in Seattle, McCarthy has the chance to prove himself. But if the pressure rises, the Cousins trade talk might turn into reality. But for now, the trade talks do not hold much weight.

Kirk Cousins faces a dry market

While the Vikings are the first team that could be ready for a trade, another potential landing spot for Kirk Cousins is Cleveland. The Browns have been linked to him since before the draft. However, the situation has shifted. Cleveland now has four healthy quarterbacks on the roster. None of them are officially locked in as the Week 1 starter. Still, after drafting Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel, the urgency to add Cousins has cooled.

Earlier in the offseason, the Steelers had interest in Cousins while waiting on Aaron Rodgers. But that window has closed. Rodgers signed a one-year deal with Pittsburgh, removing them from the Cousins sweepstakes. That eliminates one of the more logical fits for a team seeking a veteran leader under center.

Cousins had an up-and-down season in 2024 with the Falcons. He threw for 3,508 yards, 18 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions. One of his highs came with a career-best 509-yard performance. But inconsistency followed, including a disappointing showing against the Raiders. These fluctuations have made teams hesitant to take on his salary for a non-guaranteed starting role.

Most teams already have their quarterback rooms settled. Taking on Cousins’ large contract for a backup role is not appealing. A trade would require delicate negotiation. Atlanta would need to cover some of the money to make a deal work. Still, if a team faces injury or underperformance at quarterback, the market could shift. As training camp nears, Cousins’ name will remain one of the first mentioned in any emergency QB talks.