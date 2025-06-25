JJ Watt Announces Name of Second Baby Boy With Wife Kealia Ohai

JJ Watt’s life has changed in the best way possible. Gone are the days when the NFL star would come home from practice and crash on the couch. These days, the three-time Defensive Player of the Year has a new priority: daddy duty. Since welcoming his first son, Koa James Watt, in October 2022, Watt has fully embraced fatherhood. Whether it’s late-night feedings, diaper changes, or floor playtime, the former Arizona Cardinals star makes sure he’s all in. “When I go home, A, I really, really wanna spend time with him. I mean, I miss him all day long,” Watt told ESPN. His wife, soccer pro Kealia Watt, gets a well-earned break the second he walks through the door.

Now, the Watt family has even more joy to celebrate. The proud parents just shared an exciting update, and fans will love what’s coming next. The wait is over—JJ and Kealia Watt just introduced their second baby boy to the world. On Tuesday, the proud dad shared a sweet Instagram post revealing their newborn’s name, “Niko Benjamin Watt (two heart emojis).” The couple also posted four tender photos of their newest addition with the caption, “Overcome with joy and gratitude.”

Little Niko arrived on June 14, giving the Watts an early Father’s Day gift. He joins big brother Koa James, who turns three this October. The NFL legend and his soccer-star wife had announced the pregnancy back in February, writing, “Can’t wait to welcome new love into our lives.”

Fans flooded the comments with congratulations, celebrating the growing Watt squad. From sacking QBs to rocking lullabies, JJ’s life keeps getting sweeter. And with two little boys now in the picture, those couch naps might have to wait a little longer.

JJ Watt’s retirement happiness

Life after football looks brighter than ever for JJ Watt. The retired NFL legend, now settled into his role as a CBS analyst, radiates contentment these days. “I’m just comfortable. I’m at peace,” Watt earlier told reporters during a Texans minicamp visit. “We’re having our second baby soon. Life is very good.” His transition from dominant pass-rusher to doting dad and broadcaster feels seamless.

Football remains in the family DNA. JJ’s brothers TJ and Derek continue the Watt legacy in the NFL while raising their growing broods. Derek welcomed a daughter in April, while TJ became a first-time dad to baby Blakely in March. The Watt brothers’ group chats likely swapped sack techniques for stroller recommendations these days.

At home, JJ and Kealia have built their power couple legacy. Their love story began in 2016 when the soccer star was with the Houston Dash, and JJ was collecting Defensive Player of the Year awards. After marrying in 2020, they’ve become minority owners in Burnley FC while raising their boys. Kealia’s own impressive resume includes a national championship at UNC and six NWSL seasons.

Now calling games alongside Ian Eagle, JJ gushes about his broadcast partner, “There’s nothing better than when you got Ian Eagle as your partner. He will make me look good in any situation.” From the gridiron to the broadcast booth to changing diapers, Watt approaches every challenge with the same intensity that made him a Texans legend. With Niko’s arrival completing their family of four, the Watts are writing their next championship chapter – one filled with lullabies instead of playbooks, but no less rewarding.