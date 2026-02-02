Joe Burrow Gets Surprising Pro Bowl Update After Joe Flacco Earns 1st Selection at 41

The Cincinnati Bengals might have failed to extend their lead in the regular-season tally, but it seems they will have a big stake in the Pro Bowl game. Just hours after the confirmation of Joe Flacco’s first-ever Pro Bowl AFC roster entry, another update emerged, this time featuring the 2019 Heisman Trophy winner, Joe Burrow. Amid brewing controversies surrounding the Pro Bowl this year, here’s how the 5th Bengals player found his way to the massive honor for the 2025 season.

“Joe Burrow will join Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins at the Pro Bowl Games in SF,” insider Mike Petraglia reported on X (formerly Twitter).

The former Louisiana State University standout started eight games in his sixth NFL season in 2025. He completed 173 of 259 passes for 1,809 yards, throwing 17 touchdowns with five interceptions. His passer rating for the season was 100.7.

However, the honor didn’t come without a fair share of struggles for the quarterback. Burrow returned in Week 13 after missing nine straight games with a toe injury, but still managed to finish the season strong. The final six weeks saw him lead the NFL with 152 completions. He tied for second in touchdown passes with 15 and ranked third in passing yards at 1,620. He also finished fifth in completion percentage at 68.2 percent and fifth in passer rating at 102.2.

Adding more value to his team, the QB’s addition to the Pro Bowl roster wouldn’t be the sole Cincinnati Bengals inclusion. Wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins also earned Pro Bowl spots. Chase finished the season with 125 catches, 1,412 receiving yards, and eight touchdowns. Higgins added 59 catches for 846 yards and 11 touchdowns, despite catching passes from three different quarterbacks during the season. Their production helped keep the Bengals’ offense among the AFC’s best late in the year.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned!