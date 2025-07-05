Joe Burrow Injury Report: Bengals QB Shares New Update on His Wrist Before Training Camp

The memory still flickers like stadium lights on a December night: Joe Burrow dropping back against the Ravens in 2021, slinging lasers through the chill for 525 yards – an audacious feat that felt less like football and more like alchemy. Fast forward to 2025, and that same right arm, once threatened by a torn scapholunate ligament, is now sculpting another chapter of resilience. As training camp looms 20 days away, Burrow’s latest wrist update isn’t just medical news; it’s a whisper of something potent brewing in Cincinnati.
Bengals radio voice Dan Hoard set the countdown ticking with a telling observation: “After 43 TDs in 2024, Joe Burrow says his wrist is still getting better.” In a recent video, Burrow – rocking his signature orange No. 9 – moved through drills with fluid precision, his throws slicing through the Ohio air. The QB’s own words resonate with the quiet intensity of a chess master eyeing the board: “It’s exciting for me to feel that improvement. If you’re working smart you usually do, and that’s pretty addicting.”
Rewind to November 2023: A torn ligament in his throwing wrist against Baltimore halted his season. Surgery followed. Doubts lingered early in 2024 – would the spin rate return? Would cold days in Pittsburgh or Buffalo betray him? Yet Burrow’s 2024 answer was thunderous: 4,918 passing yards (NFL leader), 43 TDs (league-high), and a second AP Comeback Player of the Year award. By December, he declared the wrist essentially past it. Now? It’s about refinement. Like hitting the ’turbo’ button in Madden during a critical drive, Burrow’s meticulous rehab has unlocked peak mechanics just as camp nears.
Burrow’s journey mirrors the Bengals’ ethos – gritty, cerebral, and relentlessly ascending. His career 68.6% completion rate (highest in NFL history, min. 1,500 attempts) isn’t luck; it’s geometry meeting instinct. Consider the hidden rhythms: chess games before kickoff, a caramel apple sucker ritual, strumming ’Free Fallin’ on guitar. This is a QB who interned at Goldman Sachs and gave his lunch to hungry classmates – every detail curated, every throw calculated.
His 2024 tear was historic: first QB ever with 250+ yards and 3+ TDs in eight straight games, shattering Brady’s streak. When trailing late, his EPA/dropback leads the NFL since 2020 – proof he’s built for the fifth-act drama. “It’s about trusting the work,” Burrow might say, echoing a mindset that turned a 2–7–1 rookie year into a 12–4 explosion by 2022.
Camp blueprint: Mornings, momentum, and the mission
When Bengals camp opens July 23, Burrow won’t be easing in. Coach Zac Taylor’s overhauled schedule – shifting drills to mornings to dodge sluggish starts – is tailor-made for him. Expect Burrow threading needles to Ja’Marr Chase (2024’s NFL leader in catches, yards, and TDs) or Tee Higgins, their chemistry humming like a finely tuned engine. At minicamp, after a rare pick by Cam Taylor-Britt, Burrow fired back with a 70-yard TD to Chase – a microcosm of his short memory and lethal response.
His health declaration? Unflinching: “I’m feeling good right now.” But Burrow’s focus stretches beyond his own recovery. With defensive anchor Trey Hendrickson seeking a new deal, Burrow acknowledged the business: “That’s life in the NFL.” Leadership, for him, means steadying the ship amid waves.
The Bengals’ 2025 schedule is a gauntlet: opener in Cleveland Browns, a Week 13 Thanksgiving clash in Baltimore. But Burrow’s wrist isn’t a question mark – it’s an exclamation point. His career arc – from 20,000 yards faster than any QB ever, to three seasons with 4K+ yards and 30+ TDs (joining Marino, Mahomes, Allen) – suggests another leap is brewing.
Burrow’s 2024 Mastery
- Passing Yards: 4,918 (1st in NFL)
- Touchdowns: 43 (1st)
- QBR: 74.7 (3rd)
- Record: 9-8 amidst defensive growing pains
- Legacy: Fastest to 20K career yards, 101.2 career passer rating (4th among active)
As fans flood those 11 open practices, they’ll witness more than drills. They’ll see a maestro fine-tuning his instrument, chasing that ’addicting’ feeling of progress. Because for Joe Burrow, the comeback is never complete. It’s a perpetual motion machine – and in 2025, it’s humming louder than ever. ‘If you’re working smart you usually do improve… and that’s pretty addicting.’
