Joe Burrow Joins Ja’Marr Chase to Point Fingers at Bengals Offense After Being Forced to Kick 6 FGs

The Cincinnati Bengals shook the AFC North again as they smacked the Baltimore Ravens 32-14. The win felt big. Yet right after the celebrations, Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase shifted the mood. They opened up about their offense and the parts that still need work.

Burrow explained how the night felt for him. He came back to the field after missing weeks and still looked calm.

“It felt great. Obviously had to knock some rust off. So I expect myself to play better. But it was just good to be back out there with the guys.”

During the game, he pushed the ball, stayed aggressive, and looked like he never left. And the numbers backed it up too. Burrow went 24 of 46 for 261 yards and two touchdowns. He did not look like someone who just got back from a turf toe issue.

Meanwhile, Chase echoed Burrow’s message.

“Overall I feel like we could’ve capitalized on a lot more and pretty sure he would feel the same.”

However, the night still belonged to him. Chase co-led the Bengals in receptions and easily topped the charts in yards and targets. He did it while Joe Burrow returned from a nine-game break and while operating without Tee Higgins. He saw one of his highest target counts of the season and crossed 100 yards for the fifth time.

In this game, Chase had seven catches for 110 yards.

The Queen City needed a spark. Chase and Burrow gave them one. And now the Bengals want more.