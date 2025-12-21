Joe Burrow Leaves Bengals Front Office Scrambling After Giving Trade Hint – Report

The Cincinnati Bengals might have lost their chances to be in the playoffs this season, but the team is still adamant about continuing with Joe Burrow. While the QB made his thoughts clear about the speculations surrounding the chances of him being traded, Ian Rapoport stepped forward to unveil how the front office reacted to it. The Insider’s revelation added a new dynamic to the overall situation, predicting a sense of aggression from the ownership.

“My understanding of Burrow’s statements, first of all, right now they have to basically in his mind play perfect to win,” Ian Rapoport said on RapSheet. “And that has not happened. This is putting a little pressure on the front office and ownership to be aggressive this offseason.”

The NFL offseason has seen an unusual uptick in speculation about Cincinnati Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow’s future. This came following a comment that hinted at uncertainty about his long-term path. After an injury-prone and disappointing season, Burrow was asked whether he could see himself playing for another team.

Despite immediately dismissing the idea for 2026, saying he “can’t see that, no”, the QB followed it with an ambiguous line, “you think about a lot of things. Crazy things happen every year.” However, an actual trade remains extremely unlikely when viewed from a logistical perspective. Burrow is signed to a long-term extension through 2029, which includes a no-trade clause, meaning he would have to consent to any trade.

Any potential deal for a franchise quarterback of his caliber would require hefty draft compensation and mutual willingness to part ways.

