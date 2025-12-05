Joe Burrow Puts Bengals Locker Room Under Pressure Ahead of Bills Clash

With their playoff hopes hanging by a thread, the Cincinnati Bengals are facing what quarterback Joe Burrow is calling the ultimate test against the Buffalo Bills. While they easily managed to get past the Baltimore Ravens (32-14), Burrow believes that the upcoming clash won’t be the same.

“Sunday is the test,” Joe Burrow said in a recent press conference. “A lot of guys can be in the classroom & tell you exactly where they’re supposed to go with the ball … Then get out there on gameday & can’t read it.”

Joe Burrow returned from a turf-toe injury and immediately delivered in his comeback for the Bengals. The Week 13 game against the Baltimore Ravens saw him throw for 261 yards and two second-half touchdowns, helping the Bengals to a 32–14 road win that ended Baltimore’s five-game streak. The game turned out to be a major boost in confidence as the Ravens currently top their division with a 6-6 record.

The Buffalo Bills enter Sunday’s matchup against the Bengals with momentum after a dominant win over the Steelers. The game saw them deliver a season-best 249 rushing yards, and the defense allowed just seven points. December football has also historically favored Buffalo, with the team posting one of the league’s best records in the month over the past several seasons.

According to a recent report, the Bengals sit just two games behind division leaders despite their 4–8 record, and Burrow believes the path remains open if the team can “take care of business.” As such, his comments during the press conference could be the wake-up call his teammates need.

Former NFL coach makes major prediction for the Bengals vs. Bills clash

Heading into Sunday’s showdown against the Buffalo Bills, the Cincinnati Bengals have Joe Burrow back and the momentum from a strong Thanksgiving win over the Baltimore Ravens. Ahead of the Bills’ clash, former NFL head coach Bruce Arians predicted that if the Bengals beat Buffalo, they could realistically win the AFC North.

“That’s no BS. When you look at their schedule, they’re going to be favored the rest of the way. And this is the big game for them,” Arians said, in a recent episode of the Pat McAfee Show. “If they could beat the Bills, they’ll be one game back. Now they still have to play the Ravens, who they beat badly in Baltimore. Now, the rest of the games, they got the easiest schedule going of those teams. Baltimore and Pittsburgh gotta play each other twice.”

The Bengals’ recent performance (dominant win over the Ravens and improved play under Burrow) showed signs of a team peaking at the right hour. Meanwhile, the division rivals still face challenging games, making it seem like a collapse is possible. If Cincinnati combines its late-season momentum with favorable matchups, Arians’ bold claim that they could still take the division and reach the playoffs could come true.