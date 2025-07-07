Joe Burrow’s Girlfriend Gets Used to New Change In Life After Public Romance

“Love is in the air at Christmas time“. On December 9, Joe Burrow‘s mansion in Anderson Township had a break-in. With Burrow away for a game at the AT&T stadium, the burglars must’ve thought there would be no one there. When the police report came in, there was a curious name that popped out: Olivia Ponton. Interestingly, it was the influencer/model who first discovered the burglary after she noticed a shattered window and a ransacked room. Identified as an ‘employee‘ in the police report, she made the emergency call, where she told dispatchers that “someone had broken into my house.”

According to the People, it was later revealed that Olivia Ponton and Joe Burrow had been “hooking up” for months. Since then, the two have been spotted going out on dates and spending time together. They were first sighted during the Miami Grand Prix in May. The cameras spotted the two coming out of a van together for the star-studded event. The next day, they were once again together in NYC for a date. This summer has brought a real case of meet-cute magic for the two, and Olivio Ponton is excited.

In an Instagram story, Olivia posted a picture of herself riding a bike with the caption on July 5, “My transportation over the past few days.” The model spent her 4th of July holiday all the way east in Nantucket, Massachusetts, away from the buzz, away from the crowd.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Credits: Instagram/@olivia.ponton

AD

Meanwhile, JB’s already set to appear on Season 2 of Netflix’s ‘Quarterback’ sports docuseries, which would take the viewers on a whirlwind of the 2024-25 season. The trailer of the docuseries opens with Burrow talking about his feelings on suiting up for the Bengals in his fifth season. He said, “You start out your career, like, ‘I’m gonna be playing for 15, 20 years.’ It seems like a lot, and then you blink your eye, and you’re in year five.”

But that’s all for the on-screen time… Off it, now with Olivia’s name making waves in the headlines, travelling by bike may not be a bad idea. The paps are sure to be on the lookout as Joe and Olivia are taking the next step in the relationship. In fact, it might’ve already started.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Life has really changed for Olivia. Now, she is even meeting reporters on the street. One such reporter asked “You were spotted together. Can you confirm that?” To which she responded by putting her hand in front of her face and walking away without saying a word. The two have been public about their romantic life and have not tried to hide it, but when asked about their relationship, how do you think they responded?

What does Joe Burrow think about their public romance?

“We live a public life, and one of my least favorite parts of that is the lack of privacy,” Joe Burrow said at a press conference. “That has been difficult for me to deal with my entire career. Still learning.” Burrow has not addressed the relationship so far, leaving rumors as it is, neither confirming nor denying anything. For a man of Burrow’s stature, the limelight will always follow him around, it’s the celebrity’s curse.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Joe’s inclination to keep things on the down-low may come from his experience with his previous, highly prolific, relationship with Olivia Holzmacher. Rumors suggest that Joe was seeing Ponton even while he was in a relationship with Holzmacher. While they broke up for reasons unknown, the internet has flagged Joe with accusations of cheating and being unfaithful. I guess Joe isn’t going to take a chance with Olivia…the other one.

Although Burrow and Ponton have gone public with their romance, they still haven’t confirmed the relationship. In fact, they have evaded the topic completely and for a long time have kept things under wraps. After all, it did take a break-in for this news to break. From a security scare and baseless hookups to high-profile appearances in Miami and NYC, Burrow and Ponton have been making headlines for fun. Are the two planning something long-term, or just enjoying summer under the radar? Unconfirmed? Sure, but the evidence points to something increasingly real.