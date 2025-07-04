Joe Burrow’s Girlfriend Gives a Look Behind the Scenes After Going Public With Bengals QB

“We live a public life, and one of my least favorite parts of that is the lack of privacy,” Joe Burrow said at a press conference. “That has been difficult for me to deal with my entire career. Still learning.” For someone who prefers to keep his personal life under wraps, even small shifts can feel big. And right now, staying out of the spotlight isn’t exactly easy. Months after a quiet buzz surrounded Cincinnati Bengals quarterback and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Olivia Ponton, the two appeared to confirm the rumours with a night out in New York City.

On June 20, the couple visited several well-known spots across Manhattan before heading to Olivia’s apartment around 3 a.m. The outing didn’t seem staged, but it also didn’t feel like they were avoiding attention either. Joe kept it simple in a short-sleeved blue hoodie and loose-fitting jeans, while Olivia wore a white flowy top paired with black shorts—an outfit that struck a balance between casual and styled.

While the photos from that night told one story, Olivia’s Instagram soon added another layer. In a recent carousel of what looked like a monthly photo dump, one of the pictures stood out—she was wearing the same white top from the date night, posing with three close friends. With a caption “haven’t caught up with you in a min“. Whether intentionally or not, the post hinted that the NYC evening might have been more than a two-person date—it possibly involved friends, too.

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Super Bowl LIX-NFL Honors Red Carpet Feb 6, 2025 New Orleans, LA, USA Joe Burrow on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. New Orleans Saenger Theatre LA USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKirbyxLeex 20250206_lbm_al2_130

The rest of Olivia’s photos included behind-the-scenes moments from recent shoots, a few low-key selfies, and snapshots of notes from brands like Victoria’s Secret—offering a glimpse into just how busy her professional life has become. Before their New York outing, both she and Joe were also spotted at a Formula One event in Miami. They weren’t photographed together, but fans quickly noticed they were at the same high-profile event.

Beyond public curiosity about their relationship, Olivia’s career has continued to rise. She has worked with major brands like SKIMS, Ralph Lauren, and Victoria’s Secret. In 2022, Sports Illustrated named her a Swimsuit model—a title that propelled her further into mainstream fashion and helped shift her image beyond that of a TikToker. And as public interest in her grows, so does the spotlight on Burrow.

After their recent public appearance, attention quickly shifted from their relationship to what Joe was wearing. Fans praised Olivia’s outfit for its simplicity and style, but Joe’s choice—baggy jeans and a short-sleeved hoodie—sparked mixed reactions online. For someone used to being in the spotlight for his game-day performance, even his off-duty looks are now under scrutiny.

From field to front row: Joe Burrow’s date night look turns heads

Joe Burrow has earned a reputation not just for his skills on the field but also for his cool fashion sense. Joe Burrow stepped out in New York City with Olivia Ponton, wearing a blue short-sleeved hoodie, ripped jeans with heart designs, and a backwards cap. Well, he didn’t exactly impress fans. For someone known for pulling off tailored suits and bold streetwear, the outfit felt oddly mismatched.

“Why is he dressed like a cop trying to fit into a high school?” one person joked. It wasn’t just the bold pieces. Indeed, it was how they came together in a way that felt surprisingly out of sync with Burrow’s usual style. And talking about his date, it somehow confirmed the romance rumors. Those had quietly started long before the NYC appearance.

Months ago, someone broke into Burrow’s Ohio home, but headlines focused less on the crime and more on who filed the police report—Olivia Ponton. That unexpected detail kicked off widespread speculation about their relationship. They never officially addressed it, but the connection raised eyebrows. Especially since Burrow usually keeps his personal life out of the spotlight.

But that’s the thing about Burrow. Attention seems to follow him, whether he’s suiting up for game day or just stepping out in streetwear. Some athletes make headlines with their game, others with their lifestyle—Joe Burrow does both. With over 4,900 passing yards and 43 touchdowns last season, he’s proven he can deliver when it counts.

And even in the offseason, something as simple as a hoodie, a date night, or a quiet Instagram post keeps his name in the conversation. Whether it’s a touchdown pass or a hoodie in NYC, Burrow’s always in the spotlight—one way or another.