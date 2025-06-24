Joe Burrow’s Girlfriend Turns Heads In Summer Wear After Going Public With Bengals QB

When Summer rolls around, it’s not just the temperature that heats up – so does the spotlight on those who know how to catch eyes with effortless style. Olivia Ponton, the radiant Sports Illustrated swimsuit model, is serving serious style vibes that have everyone talking. And her latest summer drip is already making waves.

From a Florida TikTok star to a two-time SI model, Olivia Ponton has been blowing up fast. First into the spotlight at just 18, she quickly climbed up to prominence, shooting in exotic locales like Montenegro and Dominica. As she had once recalled getting her big break with SI, “That was a lifetime goal, and the fact that I got it when I was 18, I was like, ‘This is, what? Like, this is insane. Hello?’ The first time we shot in Montenegro, I was just crying the whole day.” She’s not just about the swimsuit game, though. Olivia’s flexed her style muscles with brands like SKIMS and Ralph Lauren, turning heads wherever she goes. Now, as the heatwave strikes NY, she’s making headlines again.

Olivia shared a series of stories on her IG handle recently, and the summer vibes are 100% on point. In one of the pictures, she rocked a blue and black string bikini, posing in front of a full-length mirror. Pairing it all with a camo cap gave a major ‘fit-check before pool day’ vibe. In another picture, she featured the classic NYC summer uniform. A black ribbed tank top with distressed denim shorts, cool, comfy, casual. With black shoes and white ankle socks, the ensemble was complete. Add to that a white earphone as a color contrast, and the “Heatwave in nyc” couldn’t shake her. She was summer-ready and effortlessly stylish.

via Imago

Olivia also shared some pictures of her breakfast: mashed avocado with scrambled eggs, topped with herbs and a little bit of seasoning. High-protein and low-fuss. Classic fit-girl fuel. But while Olivia was raising the temperature with her summer wardrobe, the rumors that started months ago seem to have finally culminated into a clear answer. Olivia Ponton’s stardom has found the perfect match with Bengals QB Joe Burrow. And if their latest outing is any indication, the two are going strong.

From fashion runways to city streets – Joe Borrow and Olivia Ponton

Olivia Ponton isn’t just owning fashion runways and Instagram feeds – she’s been making headlines for a whole different reason lately. Over the past few months, she’s been spotted more and more with Joe Burrow. It all kicked off back in December 2024 when Olivia reported a burglary at Burrow’s place in Ohio. Back then, the reports suggested she was an ‘employee’ for Burrow. But their story has evolved a lot since then. They’ve gone from maybe-something to can’t-miss-it. Fast forward to May 2025, and they were side by side at the Miami Formula 1 Grand Prix and even showed up together at the Met Gala after-parties. And just recently, they were on what looked like a full-on date night in NYC.

Hitting multiple hotspots around the city and finally retiring to an apartment around 3 a.m., their story now looks less like ‘just friends’ and more like, yep, ‘they’re really together.’ The outing? Total main character energy. Olivia stepped out in a sleek white long-sleeve blouse and black mini shorts, perfect for a summer night out. Burrow kept it casual with a gray hoodie, distressed jeans, and a black hat to complete the look. They weren’t flying solo either. LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne was also spotted with them, linking Burrow’s college roots with Olivia’s influencer crew. When athletes and models link up, it’s always a vibe—and Burrow and Ponton are quickly becoming that couple.

Joe Burrow and Olivia Ponton have not confirmed their relationship publicly. Burrow, for one, has been very vocal about keeping his privacy in check. But as the two keep being spotted together regularly, everyone’s left wondering, has the newest NFL power-couple arrived?