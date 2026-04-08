Joe Burrow’s Rumored GF Olivia Ponton Causes a Stir With Her Outfit

Essentials Inside The Story Olivia Ponton is currently enjoyong a French Polynesian vacation

Ponton and Burrow were spotted together at a star-studded pool party in LA

Burrow was reportedly with Alix Earle at the Oscars after-party

In the fall of 2024, it was first rumored that Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was dating influencer/ model Olivia Ponton. Even during the last weekend of March, Olivia and Burrow were seen together in Los Angeles. Now, a little over a week later, Ponton is once again making headlines. But this time, it doesn’t have Joe Burrow written all over it.

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Olivia Ponton posted a carousel of images on her IG account, with the caption, “Bluecrush happiness.” Olivia was seen wearing a white, deep-cut, sheer dress and posed at the end of the beach house, with the clear blue waters of the South Pacific Ocean in her background.

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Ponton is currently on a girls’ trip in Moorea, French Polynesia, and her post clearly shows that Burrow’s rumored girlfriend is enjoying her holiday at her beach house.

Imago Olivia Ponton Credits: via IG @olivia.ponton

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The carousel included several more pictures of her. In one of them, she stood in the same spot, with her eyes closed in the golden glow, as the clear water created a beautiful blend of colors.

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The carousel was not the only post from her French Polynesian vacation. In another IG reel, Olivia posted a video of her Airbnb while making breakfast and a Matcha Latte. She also explored the Tiaia Nursery, visited Coral Gardeners, and went scuba diving with her friend.

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Prior to her girls’ trip, Ponton was also spotted with Joe Burrow while attending a star-studded pool party in LA. Burrow was wearing an oversized T-shirt and shorts, while Ponton donned a blue bikini.

Earlier in March, multiple sources reported that they broke up after the quarterback was seen with Alix Earle at the Oscars after-party. Despite the rumors around their on-again, off-again relationship, neither has admitted to being together.

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While Ponton is enjoying her vacation, her recent IG post has caused a significant stir among her fans.

Fans are loving Olivia Ponton’s new vacation look

With over 2 million followers on Instagram and 4 million YouTube subscribers, Olivia Ponton has become a pretty popular face on the internet. The model/ influencer also featured on the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition and Dominica for the 2023 edition.

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As soon as she posted her vacation pictures, her fans left multiple comments on her new look.

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“Stunning!!! 🔥” commented one fan. Ponton always had a great sense of fashion. Previously, she shared a post wearing a vintage 1997 Dolce and Gabbana dress while walking on the streets of New York.

She portrayed the same energy in her latest beach attire, and the fans were head over heels for it.

“This dress is everything omg 😍” commented another on Ponton’s post. The 23-year-old is currently signed with IMG Models and has built an impressive resume since the pandemic.

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Carrying the same energy, another one questioned, “how does everything you wear look like it was made just for you ✨” Everything that Ponton wears indeed feels like it was custom-designed for her.

“Dress is perfect & so r u,” said another fan.

Earlier, Olivia Ponton turned heads with her did it with the SI Swimsuit issue, and now, during a girls’ trip. Although her relationship with the Cincinnati Bengals star may be “rumored,” when it comes to firing up the internet, there is no uncertainty.