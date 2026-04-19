Joe Flacco Has No Interest in Settling the ‘Elite’ Debate: “It Isn’t Really That Big of a Deal”

For more than a decade, one question has followed Joe Flacco almost everywhere he goes: ‘Is Joe Flacco elite?’ It started as an internet meme questioning a young Flacco’s abilities, but over the years, it turned into a real debate among NFL fans. Some believe Flacco deserves to be mentioned alongside elite quarterbacks like Peyton Manning and Tom Brady, but others aren’t so sure. Now, at 41, Flacco has acknowledged that meme and whether he has settled that debate over his eliteness.

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“Who knows, I feel like those things get a mind of their own and kind of just take off,” Joe Flacco said in an interview with Front Office Sports this week. “I don’t pay much attention to that, besides giving a little chuckle when people bring it up. I feel like at this point it’s just kind of fun, and it is what it is, and people may be trying to get a rise out of me or some kind of reaction when they say it, so I usually just kinda laugh and smile and wave, and that’s about it.”

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“And I kind of have an idea of why that was the thing. I don’t feel like I need to get into that, or whether I’ve answered that or not, it isn’t really that big of a deal. It’s just one of those things that’s kinda out there, and I’m sure I’ll, at some level, forever get that.”

The discussion over Joe Flacco’s eliteness really picked up momentum around the 2012 NFL season. After that season, as Flacco was set to become a free agent, the Baltimore Ravens had to decide whether he was worth a long-term investment.

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In 2008, the Ravens selected Flacco with the 18th overall pick of the first round in the NFL Draft and signed him to a five-year, $30 million contract. During his first five seasons in Baltimore, Flacco went 54–26 as a starter, recording 17,633 yards, 102 touchdowns, and 56 interceptions. So, Flacco was consistent, but he could not take the Ravens to a Super Bowl victory.

But during the 2012 AFC Championship Game against Tom Brady’s New England Patriots, Flacco recorded 240 yards and 3 TDs, leading the Ravens to a 28-13 victory. After the game, the NFL on FOX’s social media account asked a simple question that would echo across the internet: “Is Joe Flacco Elite?”

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Whether the question motivated him or not, Flacco followed it with the most memorable game of his NFL career. In Super Bowl XLVII, Flacco led the Ravens to a 34-31 win against the San Francisco 49ers. In that game, Flacco recorded 287 yards and 3 TDs, earning Super Bowl MVP honors.

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So, the Ravens rewarded Flacco the following offseason with a massive six-year, $120 million contract, making him the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL at that time. However, in 2013, Flacco had one of the statistically worst seasons of his career, going 8-8 as a starter while throwing more interceptions than touchdowns.

Since then, Flacco has also failed to add another Super Bowl win to his resume, which has only fueled the ‘elite QB’ debate over him. But that debate died down when his tenure in Baltimore ended in 2018, and he transitioned into more of a journeyman quarterback role.

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How was the debate over Joe Flacco’s eliteness revived?

In 2018, while Joe Flacco was dealing with injuries and his declining performance, Lamar Jackson took over as the Ravens’ starting QB. After that, the Ravens decided to move on from him, and Flacco went on to play for the Denver Broncos, New York Jets, and Philadelphia Eagles. During those stops, injuries and roster competition kept Flacco from securing a long-term starting role.

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But in the 2023 season, as Flacco took on the starting job in Cleveland, the questions about his ‘eliteness’ resurfaced. After Deshaun Watson suffered a season-ending injury, the Browns turned to Flacco for reinforcement. Flacco went 4-1 as a starter, recording 1,616 yards, 13 TDs, and eight INTs. Flacco led the Browns to a playoff spot and looked like an ‘elite QB’ again despite being 38.

“One of my buddies came to a Browns game a couple of years ago,” Flacco recalled during his interview with FOS. “I think it was a Thursday night game we played against the Jets, and he had sweatshirts made up with my face on it and ‘elite’.”

Since that stint in Cleveland, Joe Flacco has continued filling short-term roles for QB-needy teams. Last season in Cincinnati, he stepped in after Joe Burrow suffered an injury and provided leadership and stability for the Bengals. In 2025, Flacco even earned his first Pro Bowl selection, a surprising milestone this late in his career.

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Last month, the Bengals signed Flacco to a one-year, $6 million contract to have him as a veteran presence in Cincinnati for a second consecutive season. Now, whether he is elite is still up for debate, but Flacco doesn’t mind that conversation as long as it’s a light-hearted one.

“So, like everybody gets a good kick out of it, and I feel like if you’re having fun with it, especially like my buddies, they’re having fun with it, it’s all good,” Flacco concluded.