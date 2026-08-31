Joe Milton III “Brings More to the Table” Than Dak Prescott for Cowboys, Claims NFL Legend

Despite the Dallas Cowboys finishing with an underwhelming 7-9-1 last year, quarterback Dak Prescott was one of the brightest spots. The veteran also managed to put together a QB rating that was among the Top 5 in the league, but this season, Asante Samuel believes Joe Milton III is the guy to watch out for.

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“The Dallas Cowboys are gonna end up winning the NFC East. It’s just my prediction,” said Samuel on Say What Needs to be Said. “I still expect them to be that good if Joe Milton does end up having to take over for some unfortunate reason, some unfortunate circumstances.

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“That probably will increase the Cowboys’ chances of getting further in the playoffs. It’s just another way of saying Joe Milton III brings more to the table than Dak Prescott. That’s just the truth.

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“The most intriguing thing I noticed about Joe Milton in the huddle is he looks like the biggest player, the biggest athlete out there on offense. He is a very big dude. Just having to tackle him on defenses is a tough task. He’s a weapon to have on the team, and I can’t believe how many teams that needed a legit quarterback refused to require Joe Milton.

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Samuel compared Tua Tagovailoa’s stats to Milton’s from a particular game, showing how the Atlanta Falcons quarterback moves downfield with short passes because his team does the work for him. Milton racked up similar stats with longer passes because, in his case, Milton does the work for his teammates.

Milton is currently in a battle with Sam Howell for the QB2 job on the Cowboys’ depth chart, and both had this preseason to prove to head coach Brian Schottenheimer that they deserve to make the final 53-man roster. Per reports, it looks like both quarterbacks will make the roster, despite Schottenheimer saying the fight between both QBs was “neck and neck.”

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Per The Athletic’s Jon Machota, Milton had a better training camp and put on a good show in the first two preseason games. Howell was better in the preseason finale. He expects both quarterbacks to make the roster, but Holwell is the more experienced quarterback here, with 4,139 yards posted so far. He has also started one full season for the Washington Commanders.

While Samuel appreciated what Milton could bring to the Cowboys’ offense, he also issued a warning for the star of the show, Dak Prescott.

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“But if I was Jerry Jones, Dak Prescott is on a very thin leash. He’d be on a very thin leash. I can’t keep watching Joe Milton III, that big specimen of an athlete, walking around knowing he can do some damage out there. But with the team Dallas has now, man, Jerry Jones can’t let Dak Prescott wind up being a problem like he has been in the past.”

For Samuel, it’s clear that Joe Milton brings enough of an attacking threat for the Cowboys. But right now, it’s the lack of experience that will keep Milton from replacing Prescott. The younger quarterback is entering only his third season and has so far tallied 484 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions. There’s still a lot for Milton to catch up on.

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Prescott is the second-highest-paid quarterback in the league, earning $60 million a season, behind Patrick Mahomes at $64 million. It is unlikely that the Cowboys simply drop him for someone who has just five NFL games.

It will be interesting to see if Milton can break into the team midway through the season. And if he is exactly what Samuel describes him to be, Cowboys fans may fall in love with a new quarterback for years to come.