Joe Rogan Vehemently Defends Taylor Swift While Unpacking Pressure of Public Relationship With Travis Kelce

Essentials Inside The Story Joe Rogan critized Taylor Swift's critics during his recent podcast episode

Travis and Taylor will reportedly marry ahead of the 2026 NFL season

The couple will reportedly head for a three-week honeymoon post wedding

The loudest buzz in the NFL is not always on the gridiron, especially since Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce started dating. From Super Bowl losses to playoff exits, Taylor Swift has been heavily scrutinized wherever she goes. More recently, fans painted her as a reason why Travis Kelce allegedly didn’t want to play another season in the NFL. However, not everyone is okay with the narrative following Taylor Swift and stood up in her defence.

“She’s literally got more fans than anybody alive,” insisted Joe Rogan on a recent episode of Joe Rogan Experience. “And you think they’re all wrong? That’s kind of crazy.”

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The debate around Taylor Swift began when Joe Rogan mentioned arguing with someone who called Taylor Swift’s music dumb.

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“I go, “No, it’s not. It’s not.” She’s got some great songs. No Body, No Crime is a great f—ng song,” the American podcaster and former TV host defended Taylor Swift and her music, repeatedly pointing to her massive fan following. “Do you think you’re smarter than everybody who loves her?”

The 36-year-old has several records under her name to be called one of the greatest musicians of this era. Her last album, The Life of a Showgirl, released in 2025, became the fastest-selling album of all time, while her Eras Tour was the highest-grossing concert in history, and Billboard recently named her the biggest artist of this century.

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Imago Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and his girlfriend entertainer Taylor Swift stand on the field after the Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills 32-29 in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, on Sunday, January 26, 2025. The Chiefs will meet the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans on February 9. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY KCP202501267591 JONxROBICHAUD

Joe Rogan also talked about Taylor’s personal life, her relationship with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. He reflected on how, despite her remarkable stardom, her songs and fanbase are often criticized, including her relationship.

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“It’s interesting when people are public, like a public relationship like that. It’s like that’s a lot of pressure and then you’re putting it all out there in the world and like everybody’s judging you like it’s hard enough to keep a relationship together, but keep a relationship together when you have to field everyone’s opinions of you.”

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The Lover singer and the tight end have been together for almost three years now, having first connected in mid-2023. Last year, in August, the singer announced her engagement to Travis Kelce through an IG post, with the caption, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married 🧨”

Regardless of the judgment, the NFL’s most popular couple has overcome the hurdles with a rumored wedding in the middle of 2026.

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Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s upcoming wedding details leaked

Both Kelce and Swift are very keen on keeping their relationship private, even though they lead a very public life. Recently, the two have been dealing with some troubles as some important details around their upcoming wedding and honeymoon plans have leaked.

As per a report by the U.S. Sun, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are planning a three-week world tour for their honeymoon, covering the Caribbean, Europe, and Asia.

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“They have been planning this for weeks and have already informed friends and family that they will be ‘off the grid’ during this time,” an insider told The U.S. Sun. “Unless there is an emergency, they want to limit outside contact to truly immerse themselves in this once-in-a-lifetime experience before Travis returns to the football field.”

With no wedding dates revealed, the conversations around their honeymoon have gained massive attention following the reports. The couple will reportedly begin their trip in the Bahamas (a place they both love) and will head to Europe next. As part of their three-week itinerary, the two will also make some stops at the Italian coast, Lake Como, Paris, followed by the French Riviera, and eventually Croatia.

Hawaii will reportedly serve as the final stop for the couple before Kelce begins preparation for the 2026 season. Until official updates are released, fans will keep a close eye on how the couple’s offseason turns out.