Joey Porter Jr. Breaks Silence on Week One Status as Steelers Contract Dispute Drags On

The question still remains: Would Joey Porter Jr. play for the Pittsburgh Steelers if he doesn’t get a contract extension from the team? That query has drawn significant attention since Monday, when Steelers general manager Omar Khan said the organization’s policy of not negotiating contracts during the regular season remains in place. So, does that take away Porter’s chance of getting an extension?

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Khan didn’t reveal much, though he made it clear that he still wants to see Joey finish his career with the Steelers. At 26, Joey presumably has plenty of football ahead of him. But would he spend those years with a team that has kept the details of his contract situation unclear? That answer has to come from the player himself, but for now, he has broken his silence.

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After practice on Tuesday, the media asked him whether he would continue playing if he doesn’t get the extension, and his response was: “I don’t know.”

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“I got to talk to the guys upstairs and my agents about that,” he said as per 93.7 The Fan on X.

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On Tuesday, he joined the team for practice for the first time after being activated from the PUP (Physically Unable to Perform) list at Sunday’s roster cutdown deadline. And that’s when the media caught hold of him.

However, Mike DeFabo, the Steelers beat reporter for The Athletic, posted a clip in which the player appeared to give a different answer to a similar question.

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In that clip, the cornerback was asked whether he would play for the Steelers if he remains healthy. Porter replied, “Yeah, for sure.” After a brief pause, he added, “Maybe.”

At the same time, Porter Jr. stopped short of making any commitment about Week 1.

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As Alan Saunders, the Steelers beat reporter for Steelers Now, posted, the former Nittany Lion said, “I really can’t speak much to the future, but today, I was out there today, running with the guys. Still trying to get back fully.”

Notably, Porter Jr.’s back injury kept him sidelined throughout training camp and the preseason. He also said there had been no concrete update beforehand about whether he would be able to return to practice.

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Earlier Tuesday, coach Mike McCarthy said Joey Porter Jr. would “definitely” take part in practice. And the player did show up. But does that mean he is committed to staying with the team? Not necessarily.

Furthermore, Porter himself acknowledged that the negotiation process hasn’t been easy for him.

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As ESPN’s Brooke Pryor posted on X, Porter said, “It’s been tough, not going to lie. It’s my first go around this, but I mean, it’s been also great because I have all my guys with me, all the coaches and players really on my side.”

Still, Porter Jr. isn’t going through the process alone. He acknowledged that his father, former Steelers player and coach Joey Porter Sr., has also been helping him navigate the situation. So, where does that leave the 26-year-old cornerback from here?

Joey Porter Jr.’s future at the Steelers is a complex mathematical problem

While the Pittsburgh Steelers have yet to confirm anything regarding Joey Porter Jr.’s contract extension, three of his teammates have already received what they wanted: new deals.

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Those players are Nick Herbig, Darnell Washington, and Keeanu Benton. However, Porter Jr. has celebrated their extensions rather than letting his own situation overshadow the moment.

When asked about it during the same media conversation, he said, “Those are my guys. So I was ecstatic that they got paid. It’s well-deserved; it’s well-earned.”

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But why has Porter Jr.’s situation continued to drag on? NFL Network’s Mike Garofalo offered some insight into what may be holding things up.

Garofalo said, “You would think for a cornerback 1, who is the son of a franchise icon, that this would have been done by now, but not even an offer from the Steelers.

“They wanted to see him on the field first, off the PUP list, as we mentioned, but still gonna deal with that back injury from what I understood. That’s still a day-to-day thing.”

So, from here, the Joey Porter Jr. side has to accept several realities, as chalked out by Steelers Depot.

First, his 2026 cash total currently stands at $3.924 million, and that figure isn’t likely to change without an extension.

Second, the 2027 franchise tag could be worth around $26 million at most, but Porter Jr. would need to stay healthy and play well enough to put himself in position for that number.

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Now, he may not win the fight for fully guaranteed money, with most of his guaranteed earnings potentially tied to his 2026 cash. But there could still be a safety net waiting on the other side.

Injury guarantees for 2027 could give him another layer of protection, and Pittsburgh’s track record offers some reason for optimism. The Steelers have historically made a habit of paying the first two years of big-money contracts in full.

A new extension could give Porter Jr. more financial protection down the road, potentially featuring sizable roster bonuses beginning in 2028 that would create early offseason commitment dates and financial triggers. But the clock may be working against him.

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Once Week 1 arrives, the Steelers are unlikely to reopen negotiations, and even a trade request could go nowhere, with his manageable 2026 base salary giving Pittsburgh little financial incentive to move him.

So, there could still be several twists and turns before we get a clear outcome. For now, Porter Jr.’s return to the field has given both sides another piece of the puzzle, but his contract situation remains far from settled.