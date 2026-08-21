Joey Porter Jr. Gets Bad News About Steelers Future as NFL Teams Show Trade Interest

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. is heading into the most uncertain stretch of his young NFL career. He is currently entering the final year of his rookie deal while sitting on the physically unable to perform list with a back injury. A lucrative contract extension with Pittsburgh is reportedly not happening before the season starts, sparking league-wide speculation. Now, other teams around the league are paying close attention to his availability.

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NFL insider Jordan Schultz recently reported that multiple teams have already been wondering about Porter as a potential trade target. The report, which first surfaced through DK Pittsburgh Sports’ Chris Halicke, confirmed that a preseason extension is highly unlikely. This leaves the Steelers and their 26-year-old cornerback in a tense standoff that could define the remainder of Pittsburgh’s offseason. Schultz outlined the exact reasons why opposing front offices are closely monitoring the situation.

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“Steelers CB Joey Porter Jr. is a name multiple teams around the NFL have wondered about as a potential trade target, per sources,” Schultz wrote on X. “JPJ is in the final year of his rookie contract, and with where the CB market is, teams have wondered if Pittsburgh could ultimately be open to a move with the Pro Bowl caliber corner.”

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Porter was the 32nd overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft after a standout career at Penn State. He also happens to be the son of former Steelers linebacker Joey Porter Sr., who spent seven seasons with Pittsburgh from 1999 to 2006.

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That deep family connection makes the ongoing contract situation feel even more significant for the organization. However, his current physical state is adding a layer of complexity to the negotiation process.

He is currently on the active PUP list after aggravating a back injury at the start of training camp. He had already been holding out of Pittsburgh’s mandatory minicamp in June while contract talks dragged on. Porter has not taken a snap in practice yet this summer, which is both a health concern and a complicating factor for any team trying to evaluate his trade value right now.

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The contract gap between what Porter is seeking and what Pittsburgh appears willing to offer has widened considerably as the cornerback market exploded this offseason. The Seattle Seahawks handed Devon Witherspoon a four-year, $132 million deal with $101 million guaranteed on Saturday. The Cleveland Browns gave Denzel Ward a two-year, $62.2 million extension. The Los Angeles Rams extended Trent McDuffie at $31 million per year.

Each deal pushed Porter’s projected market value higher. PennLive’s Nick Farabaugh estimated that Witherspoon’s deal alone now puts a fair Porter extension in the range of four years and $120 million with $90 million guaranteed.

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Porter is playing on a base salary of $3.924 million in 2026 with a cap hit of $4.922 million. Steelers extended three other members of the 2023 draft class, Nick Herbig, Darnell Washington, and Keeanu Benton, during the offseason. If the Steelers and Porter do not agree on an extension, he would head into free agency as an unrestricted free agent in 2027.

There is a good reason Porter’s contract is such an important topic. Over the past three seasons, he has allowed a 54.3 passer rating, which ranks second among the 20 highest-paid cornerbacks during that period. His 45.9 percent catch rate allowed ranks third. The only cornerback to finish ahead of him in both categories is Houston Texans star Derek Stingley Jr., who currently averages $30 million per year.

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What a Trade Would Actually Look Like for Pittsburgh

Former Steelers stars James Harrison and Joe Haden also discussed Porter’s situation on their Deebo and Joe podcast. Harrison, who considers Porter his “nephew” because of his relationship with Joey Porter Sr., urged him to protect himself financially while the contract talks remain unresolved.

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“Right now, if I’m him, it ain’t no way on God’s green earth you’re gonna get me to practice one snap, let alone play in a game before you give me a long-term contract,” Harrison said.

That advice carries some weight because it is coming from two people with deep ties to the Steelers. Both Harrison and Haden understand what it means to play in Pittsburgh, and their comments show that Porter’s contract situation is not something being taken lightly within the Steelers community.

At the 2023 NFL Combine, Porter spoke about what playing for the Steelers would mean before he was drafted.

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“I think it would mean a lot to my family,” Porter said. “Been in the Pittsburgh area a while, staying home would mean a lot.”

For now, that hometown uncertainty remains unresolved as the regular season rapidly approaches. The Steelers will open their 2026 campaign against the Atlanta Falcons at Acrisure Stadium on September 13, 2026.