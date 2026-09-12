Joey Porter Jr. Opens Up on Losing All Optimism Over New Steelers Deal Ahead of Week 1

The Pittsburgh Steelers are ready to kick off their season with a game against the Atlanta Falcons on September 13, 2026. The Steelers are certainly excited to get into action on their home turf. But things are a bit different for Joey Porter Jr.

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“At this point, we got 42… I don’t know how many [hours] we got till game day,” Porter weighed in when a reporter asked him about his optimism around the opening game. “But clock’s ticking. So, it is what it is at this point. We’re gonna be prepared regardless of the situation. Everybody play ball.”

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The tension is even higher because the Steelers follow a deadline, and they don’t enter negotiations once the season begins. The front office previously expected to seal the deal on August 30, 2026, and finalize the 53-man roster. However, Porter got no update on his contract extension. And if the negotiations remain unsettled, they’ll drag into the 2027 season.

Once that happens, there’s a high probability that the Steelers might put a franchise tag on Porter and secure him for one year. According to Penn Live’s Nick Farabaugh, a franchise tag would value Porter at around $23.2 million for the 2027 season.

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According to Cameron Heyward, a franchise tag hampers the players. He claimed that it gives the team an unfair advantage over the player for one year.

“The franchise tag, it’s a collection,” Heyward said. “And then … the rookie option is with Pro Bowl and crap like that. We’re giving that up to fans? And I love fans, don’t get me wrong. But when it comes down to maximizing what guy does for your team, you have to take that into account? I don’t think that’s right. If a player is at the top of his position, he needs to be paid that way.”

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Furthermore, the internet recently exploded with talks about Porter rejecting a contract extension that would have made him the highest-paid cornerback in the league. However, he denied the report on social media, calling it false. Yet, he hoped for things to resolve before the season officially starts for the Steelers.

“I’m trying to be optimistic about everything and anything,” Porter further added. “I’m ready for all possible outcomes. But I really hope something gets done before then.”

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Nevertheless, the cornerback enters his final rookie-contract year, hoping to resolve the standoff before kickoff. But we have yet to see whether he’ll actually get to the field in his pads.

With the contract standoff casting a shadow over the season opener, team captain Cameron Heyward offered some blunt perspective on how business operates in the Steel City.

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Cameron Heyward weighs in on Joey Porter Jr.’s turmoil

“I just told him it’s a process,” Heyward told the media at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on Wednesday. “He has to understand things are done differently here. Keep your head up, stay involved, and stay ready because the worst thing is to not be ready. You have to show people you deserve the contract you get. I’d like for everybody to get paid, and I’d like for everybody to be taken care of… guys have to get their business done. It’s part of the game. You don’t run from that.”

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Meanwhile, NFL analyst Jourdan Rodrigue believed that the Steelers should trade Porter to the Dallas Cowboys if they don’t want to pay him. His argument was that the Cowboys have repeatedly claimed that they need help with their secondary team, and they have a lot of money.

Porter has already proven his worth in the last three seasons with the Steelers. He played 47 games, intercepted three times, and 31 passes defended. He also recorded one sack and 165 tackles.

Ultimately, the Steelers and Porter are locked in a contract standoff with kickoff hours away. For now, Porter’s immediate focus must remain between the white lines. If he suits up and delivers another lockdown performance against Atlanta at Acrisure Stadium, he will only drive his price tag higher.