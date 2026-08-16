Joey Porter Jr.’s Price Tag Just Got Steeper After Seahawks’ $132M Move

Had Joey Porter Jr.’s new contract been signed around June, when the talks initially came to light, the Steelers could have saved some cap space. But on the NFC side of things, Devon Witherspoon’s latest contract just pushed that number higher, resetting the cornerback market.

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With the Steelers cornerback heading into the final season of his rookie deal and set to hit free agency in 2027, earlier projections had his next contract landing around $23 million to $25 million annually.

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But with Devon Witherspoon securing a $33 million-per-year deal, Porter has a much stronger benchmark to point to, making it harder to see him settling that range below if he delivers a big 2026 season.

Imago Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. 24 USA, Pittsburgh Steelers vs Houston Texans, NFL, American Football Herren, USA Playoffs, Wild Card Round, 2025/2026 Season, 12.01.2026 USA, Pittsburgh Steelers vs Houston Texans, NFL Playoffs, Wild Card Round, 2025/2026 Season, 12.01.2026 Pittsburgh *** Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr 24 USA, Pittsburgh Steelers vs Houston Texans, NFL Playoffs, Wild Card Round, 2025 2026 Season, 12 01 2026 USA, Pittsburgh Steelers vs Houston Texans, NFL Playoffs, Wild Card Round, 2025 2026 Season, 12 01 2026 Pittsburgh Copyright: xEibner-Pressefoto/ScottxColemanx EP_SCN

“In terms of what the Witherspoon deal means for the Steelers, Nick Farabaugh of PennLive estimates that a deal for Porter will now be in the neighborhood of four years, $120 million with $90 million in guaranteed money,” wrote Behind The Steeler Curtain’s Jarrett Bailey on August 14.

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Devon Witherspoon just reset the cornerback market. The Seahawks have agreed to a four-year, $132 million extension with more than $101 million guaranteed, giving him a staggering $33 million annual average and making him the NFL’s highest-paid cornerback.

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Witherspoon has already earned three Pro Bowl selections, piling up 249 tackles, 32 passes defended, 4.5 sacks and two interceptions in 43 games, including a 97-yard pick-six as a rookie.

The report also noted that Porter isn’t the only reason the cornerback market is climbing. Recent deals for Trent McDuffie ($31 million annually) and Denzel Ward ($31.1 million annually) have pushed the baseline higher, especially for elite young corners.

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And Porter Jr. certainly belongs to that category. At the age of just 26, he’s been a consistent name on the team, never appearing in fewer than 14 games a year. Even in his rookie season, he played all 17 games and amassed 10 passes deflected.

Since then, Porter Jr. has already racked up 165 total tackles and 31 passes deflected in his 47 appearances.

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Both McDuffie and Witherspoon are also 25, and their $30 million+ figures will certainly dictate a higher figure for Porter Jr.

Interestingly, Porter Jr. wouldn’t be the only cornerback being paid handsomely. Jalen Ramsey is also under contract through 2028, on a four-year deal averaging approximately $21.1 million annually.

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With big money already tied in, the Steelers will certainly not find it easy to extend their star cornerback, with barely any cap space left for the 2026 season.

The cap space conundrum of extending Joey Porter Jr.

For now, Joey Porter Jr. remains a bargain on the Steelers’ books, carrying just a $4.92 million cap hit in 2026 on his rookie deal.

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With Nick Herbig, Keeanu Benton and Darnell Washington all locked in for four more years, Porter could be the next major piece Pittsburgh needs to secure.

The problem is the money. Pittsburgh has only $3.163 million in 2026 cap space and $3.938 million in 2027, per Over The Cap.

To make a Porter extension work, the Steelers may need to restructure veteran deals such as T.J. Watt’s, pushing money into future years as the salary cap rises.

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Though Porter Jr. may be viewed as a likely extension candidate, not everyone is sold on the price tag. NBC analyst Chris Simms bluntly called him “overrated” on Pro Football Talk, while also pointing to his current PUP status with a back issue as he enters a pivotal season and eyes a lucrative payday.

Porter Jr.’s current PUP status stems from a back injury, but it appears to be an outlier in an otherwise relatively clean injury history.

The Steelers corner has dealt with minor hamstring tightness, a back flare-up, and brief leg and hand issues, but none have become major long-term setbacks.

With Devon Witherspoon resetting the market at $33 million annually, Joey Porter Jr.’s expected price could now push toward $30 million per year. The Steelers may want to wait until contract restructures create enough cap room before making their move.

But the timing could matter. With Mike McCarthy entering his first season and Aaron Rodgers potentially playing his final NFL season, Pittsburgh has every reason to add more firepower to its secondary for a serious Super Bowl push.