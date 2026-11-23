The Giants’ 23-18 win over the Jaguars gave Cam Skattebo a moment that caught everyone’s attention. Just moments before the victory was sealed, Skattebo’s unusual celebration caught head coach John Harbaugh’s attention.

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“He just couldn’t help himself, could he?” John Harbaugh said after the game.

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With 3:02 left in the fourth quarter, J.J. McCarthy threw a short pass to Malachi Fields, who gained 19 yards and moved the Giants to Jacksonville’s 43-yard line. Cam Skattebo then ran five yards to the Jaguars’ 38-yard line.

Jacksonville called a timeout with 2:10 remaining. After the break, Skattebo ran another five yards, taking the ball to the Jaguars’ 33-yard line.

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With the first down helping the Giants run down the clock, Skattebo celebrated by performing a backflip on the field.

However, the moment came as a surprise to many, as Skattebo had previously announced that he was putting an end to this kind of celebration after Aidan Hutchinson injured his knee during the Detroit Lions’ game against the New England Patriots on November 15, 2026.

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Hutchinson had just sacked quarterback Drake Maye and celebrated by jumping into the air and pumping his fist. However, he landed awkwardly, causing his right knee to bend in an unusual way. He managed to walk off the field slowly, but the injury was serious enough for the Lions to rule him out for the rest of the game. He later suffered an ACL tear, prompting Skattebo to make it clear that he would no longer perform backflips.

“It’s hard to see,” Skattebo said to New York Post’s Ryan Dunleavy. “I’m saying yeah (no more backflips). Mentally, I’m like, ‘I’m not doing that.’ That ain’t going to happen to me.”

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However, after the game against the Jaguars, Skattebo explained why he brought the celebration back.

“I kind of thought about it; I wanted to give one last one to my fans. But at the end of the day, when the energy calls for it, man, and I got to bring the juice to my team, and when I backflip, it brings juice to these guys,” Skattebo said. “It shows them how much I care.

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I play with my heart and soul in this game. I care about everybody on this team. I play as hard as I possibly can every single snap, and when the energy is needed and is called for, it’s second nature, so it’s hard to hold back from.”

Even so, the move seems risky, especially considering that Skattebo has already dealt with an injury this season. He injured his left hamstring during an overtime run against the Houston Texans.

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He made a 42-yard run toward the goal line but slid down before finishing the play. Afterward, he was seen pointing to his left hamstring on the sideline. The injury was diagnosed as a Grade 1 hamstring strain, and he missed one game.

Keeping himself safe should remain a priority. Skattebo understands the injury concerns, but he believes the celebration can bring energy to his teammates.

“Obviously, I don’t want to do them because of the injury that happened, but it brings energy to this team,” Skattebo said. “If I have to do it because the energy’s low and we have a good moment, then that’s what’s going to happen.”

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Skattebo finished the game against the Jaguars with 14 carries for 34 yards, averaging 2.4 yards per carry. His longest run covered 10 yards, but he did not score a rushing touchdown.

Now, it remains to be seen how things turn out for the Giants and whether Skattebo gets another chance to perform his iconic backflip.