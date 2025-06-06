John Harbaugh Confirms Stance on Aaron Rodgers Joining the Steelers After 4-time NFL MVP Finally Committed to AFC North Rivals

In the end, it felt less like a blockbuster move and more like a carefully rationalized reach. The kind you make not because you believe it changes everything, but because it’s the only thing left that might. On Thursday, the Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to terms with Aaron Rodgers on a one-year deal, pending a physical. It ends months of posturing, speculation, and internal debate. Rodgers, now 41 and coming off a two-year stretch clouded by injury and decline, will be the face of Pittsburgh’s quarterback room — and, for better or worse, its 2025 season.

“Stuck is kind of a helpless feeling,” Mike Tomlin said earlier this offseason. He wasn’t referring to the quarterback position specifically, but the line now feels more pointed. The Steelers, who flirted with Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston before the Giants took both, have once again placed their hopes in a veteran quarterback whose best football is likely behind him. Only this time, it’s Aaron Rodgers, and the stakes are higher.

Rodgers is expected to report to mandatory minicamp next week. Until then, the reception in Pittsburgh has been mixed. Some fans view it as a necessary gamble for a franchise that has run aground offensively. Others view it as yet another attempt to patch a structural issue with a short-term name. And some others see it as a big win.

As reported by @Blitz_Burgh on X (formerly Twitter), John Harbaugh discussed Rodgers joining the Steelers and his team’s reaction to the news. “He’s a Hall of Fame quarterback, so we’ll have to go against a Hall of Fame quarterback with one of the premier teams in the league, who happens to be our archrival. So, we’ll be preparing for that,” said Harbaugh, keeping an optimistic view of Rodgers’ move.

Coming into Pittsburgh, Rodgers has not had the best of times, but even his recent performances are not as bad as people say. That is, if you look at them optimistically and exclude factors such as age and potential injuries. His stint with the Jets was not ideal, as Rodgers missed the entire 2023 season due to an Achilles injury. However, in 2024, he passed 3,897 yards, completing 368 passes and scoring 28 touchdowns. While these figures are not impressive, they are still better than his 2022 performance, when he recorded 3,695 yards and 26 touchdowns. Meaning even though he might not be the greatest QB out there, he still can be a pretty good one.

This isn’t the first time the Steelers have put their trust in a quarterback nearing the end. In fact, this is now the third consecutive season they’ve done it—first with a fading Ben Roethlisberger, then with Russell Wilson, and now with a 41-year-old Rodgers, who’s two seasons removed from his last full year and 20 months removed from a torn Achilles.

In Rodgers, the Steelers believe they’ve finally upgraded the quarterback room. They’re not wrong, though. The bar set by Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky, and Mason Rudolph in 2023 was low. Even in a down year, Rodgers clears that. But that’s not the only bar that matters. For a franchise that hasn’t won a playoff game in over six years, the real measure is whether this version of Rodgers can meaningfully shift the ceiling.

Rodgers has said publicly that his focus is singular: winning one more Super Bowl. That’s the lens he’s using. So Harbaugh might have a point here. Even if it all works out and the trophy comes to Philly, whether it will be Rodgers who brings it home will have to be seen. Because if he doesn’t, the critics will be the first with their ‘I told you so.’

Ryan Clark rips into Tomlin over Rodgers’ signing

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ signing of Aaron Rodgers is a risky move. Considering his age, many fans and former players were opposed to this deal from the start. It also made sense, after all, there was no guarantee Rodgers would be an invaluable asset for the Steelers. While no player’s move is guaranteed to succeed, this move is. Many believe that this one carries a greater risk than the potential reward it may offer.

One such believer is former Steeler safety Ryan Clark. As soon as he got to know of the signing, Clark spoke on ESPN and said, “This is the worst-case scenario for Pittsburgh Steelers fans. It continues to keep the Steelers mired in mediocrity. Will this team get better? Have they gotten better in the QB room? Absolutely, will they contend for that championship…? No, they won’t.” It seems that Clark agrees that this is an upgrade. However, he does not see this signing as a move towards finding a solution to the long-standing problem they have. Rather, a convenient re-run of the same story every year.

While Rodgers’ move to the Steelers will remain quite controversial for the time being. We will soon get a clear answer on whether this gamble will work or not.