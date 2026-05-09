John Harbaugh Makes Final Decision on $6.9M Family Property in Baltimore After Joining Giants

In 2013, fresh after a Super Bowl win, John Harbaugh decided to fully enjoy the rewards of his job by purchasing a beautiful stone mansion. Located just outside of Baltimore, it was the home of the Harbaugh family for more than a decade. But when a tenure ends as badly as Harbaugh’s did, one would want to flush away any and all reminders that made the experience sour. After 18 years, the now-New York Giants head coach has officially turned the page on this chapter.

John Harbaugh has put his longtime Owings Mills home on the market for $6.9 million. The development comes four months after he was hired by the Giants to be their head coach. Harbaugh bought the property in 2013 for only $3 million. Now that he has to venture into a new phase of his life, it was time he moved his base.

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“The family still lives there, but the home is on the market,” listing agent Megan Wolfe told The Baltimore Sun. “After all, it’s a long commute to New York. It’s a family home, not his office. There’s nothing flashy. It’s just a handsome, handsome house.”

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The property is roughly 20 minutes outside of Baltimore in Owings Mills. It sits on nine acres and dates back to 1905. The home includes more than 9,100 square feet of living space, spread across four levels. It features a mudroom, a four-car garage, an additional stone carriage house, a basketball court, an in-ground pool, and a hot tub.

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Interestingly, Harbaugh was driving to this property from the Ravens facility when he was informed by team owner Steve Bisciotti that he was fired. According to the Athletic, the head coach had no idea that such a decision would come at that time. The day before, Harbaugh had put forward his plans for the team and the staff. Even the players were shocked to learn that he had been dismissed.

Harbaugh finished his Baltimore tenure with a 180-113 record and a .614 winning percentage. He took the Ravens to 12 playoff appearances across 18 seasons, including 13 playoff victories. Entering the 2025 season, Harbaugh was among the longest-tenured head coaches in the league. It was a brutal decision for the Ravens to make, but other teams were well aware of what he could bring to the table. Within that same month, Harbaugh was hired by the New York Giants.

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He now has a tall task ahead of him in bringing Big Blue back to prominence.

The Giants Are Betting John Harbaugh Can End Years of Instability

The Giants have struggled mightily since winning Super Bowl XLVI, which was the franchise’s fourth. In the 14 years since then, they have been one of the NFL’s worst teams. The Giants have made just two playoff appearances during that span. Before arriving at John Harbaugh, the team had cycled through Ben McAdoo, Joe Judge, and Brian Daboll. But what sets Harbaugh apart is that he brings with him 18 years of experience as a head coach. None of the others had any.

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New York is now hoping a young offensive core led by first-round quarterback Jaxson Dart and star wide receiver Malik Nabers can help lead the franchise’s turnaround. And they also have a dynamic running back in Cam Skattebo. Defensively, Harbaugh letting Dexter Lawrence go to get the 10th overall pick from the Cincinnati Bengals was an eye-catching move. But the Giants made some good use of it by getting top OL Francis Mauigoa, who pairs up with linebacker Arvell Reese as their first round picks from the 2026 draft.

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“I’m building a bully up here in New York,” new fullback Pat Ricard recalled Harbaugh saying in his pitch to recruit him to New York. Fans know how badly the team needs that mentality. And with an agenda like that, his Baltimore chapter had to be left far behind in the rear view mirror.