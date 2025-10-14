John Harbaugh Reveals Ravens Owner’s Stance on Tough Start Without Lamar Jackson

The Baltimore Ravens had a tough start this season and are working to end the drought of the title for 12 years now. The franchise owner, Steve Biscott, ahead of this season in April, said, “I want to win now.” Yet it is not as easy as it seems, because the Ravens have secured just one win and are on a streak of five losses. On Sunday, the Los Angeles Rams snatched the win 17-3, with a dominating performance by Puka Nacua.



The Ravens’ spirits are strong despite a locker room full of setbacks approaching their week 7 bye. ESPN’s Ravens reporter Jamison Hensley posted on X about how Biscotti has reacted to the 5 losses so far this season.



“All I can tell you is just from my perspective, he’s been great. He wants to win, and I know he’s turning over every rock, too. We talk all the time. I have just great respect for him,” John Harbaugh said.



The Ravens this season rank as the worst start in franchise history. Most of the speculation ties down to Lamar Jackson being on the sidelines due to a Hamstring injury in week 4 against the Kansas City Chiefs. Well, it is something that cannot be ignored. Lamar missed two games, and the highest team score since is 10 against the Houston Texans. And against the Rams, it wasn’t until the fourth quarter that the scoreboard changed due to a 37-yard field goal at 7:22.

After trading Odafe Oweh, the edge rushing group thinned in itself by mounting more pressure on Tavius Robinson. As a result, Robinson suffers a broken foot and will not return for the next six to eight weeks. Cornerback Marlon Humphrey went down in pain against the Rams with three minutes left on the clock. Left tackle Ronnie Stanley exited in the first half after suffering an ankle injury. This is the second time he has forcefully exited in the past three weeks. On the other side of the ball, Patrick Ricard was seen at practice in a limited capacity. But he was ruled out as not cleared due to his calf injury before Sunday’s game.

That’s not it; injuries have haunted this team before the season even began. Two players are out for this season in the defensive front. And it all began when safety Ar’Darius Washington tore his Achilles tendon in the offseason, bringing his 2025 run to an end at the start line. Defensive Tackle, Nnamdi Madubuike, is out for the season with a neck injury. Baltimore ranks last in scoring defense and near the bottom in total defense this season.

With Lamar on the field, the difference is evident. During weeks 1 and 2, the Ravens scored 40-41 against the Buffalo Bills and 41-17 against the Cleveland Browns, marking their only win. Only 1% of the teams in the league rebound from a start like this and make it to the playoffs. Inconsistencies in goal-line/short-yardage situations are looming across the field for the Ravens. Not just troubled turnovers, in fact, multiple failed “tush push” attempts, and their goal-to-go efficiency has dropped dramatically. In critical moments during fourth-downs, the offense has failed to convert because of poor execution.

Cooper Rush struggled to sustain drives and turnovers in Lamar Jackson’s absence. Costly penalties, late game breakdowns, and depth issues have shaped the season for the Ravens thus far. The Ravens were considered strong contenders before the season. Whether Jackson’s return will help the Ravens or if he will even return after the bye week is still questionable.

Ravens cling to Lamar Jackson as rebound hope after bye week

In 23 years, the franchise’s lowest score at home was 3 against the Rams. Tyler Huntley and Cooper Rush have tried their best to make it happen for the Ravens. But it looks like it was not enough, and Lamar Jackson needs to stand up.

According to ESPN, when asked what strategies the Ravens can look forward to coming out of the week 7 bye. “Our quarterback is going to be back. That’s probably a big one.” Harbaugh said. “I’m saying so, but I don’t know. That’s how life is sometimes. You can’t predict everything. It’s still the future, but that’s the hope.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

61-13, that’s the score the Ravens have posted as a team combined against their opponents without Jackson. That’s an offensive vacuum big enough to suck in the playoff hopes this season. Unless the two-time NFL MVP, who holds a record of 20,928 yards and 176 touchdowns over the years, is good to go. The Ravens would have to lean on a better performance from Cooper Rush. He has recorded 303 yards with no touchdowns for the Ravens in 4 games, and only 72 yards against the Rams. Against the Houston Texans, Rush completed 14 of 20 for 179 yards, averaging 70% of passes, and threw three interceptions.

“Not having Lamar can’t be an excuse for us not winning. But that does show how important Lamar is to this team and what he’s done,” wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins said.

That’s as real as it gets for the fans, analysts, and especially the Ravens. Lamar, in 4 games, posted 869 yards and 10 touchdowns and has a QB rating of 73.3 according to ESPN. Harbaugh also confirmed linebacker Roquan Smith’s return from a similar hamstring injury. Yet all eyes will be looking for Lamar Jackson at M&T Stadium when they take on the Chicago Bears in week 8.