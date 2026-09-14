John Harbaugh Throws an Expletive at NFL Officials After Controversial Call in Cowboys-Giants Season Opener

The Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants game ended in the latter’s favor, but the game hit a level of intensity that was unexpected. The Giants bullied the Cowboys throughout, but also picked up some penalties along the way. However, New York head coach John Harbaugh was unhappy with one.

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With 1:28 left in the third quarter, Dak Prescott completed a 15-yard pass to CeeDee Lamb, taking the Cowboys to the Giants’ 2-yard line. On the next play, Prescott tried to find Lamb again, but the pass was incomplete. However, Giants cornerback Andru Phillips was called for defensive pass interference. A 1-yard penalty pushed the Cowboys to the Giants’ 1-yard line.

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John Harbaugh was caught on camera saying, “That’s bullshit,” after the incident. He said some more things, walking along the sideline after the flag was dropped.

The Cowboys then took advantage of the opportunity. Prescott threw a short pass to Jake Ferguson, but he was stopped at the Giants’ 1-yard line. Dallas then handed the ball to Javonte Williams, who ran for a 1-yard touchdown with 37 seconds left in the third quarter. Brandon Aubrey made the extra point, cutting the Giants’ lead to 21-14.

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Phillips was flagged for defensive pass interference previously in the game, too, once in this same drive. The Cowboys faced a 2nd-and-2 at New York’s 26-yard line. This time, the penalty helped the Cowboys move 11 yards ahead. The other one, a 19-yard penalty, happened in the second quarter.

The Giants were the more indisciplined team in this game. They racked up 10 penalties for 114 yards, while the Cowboys followed close behind with 9 for 90 yards.

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Dru Phillips’ defensive pass interferences have been a recurring problem for the Giants. He was flagged 10 times last season, the most among Giants defensive players. Five of those penalties were for defensive pass interference, while two were for unnecessary roughness.

Something similar occurred last year too. After the Giants lost 40-37 to the Cowboys in overtime on September 14, 2025, Phillips received two penalties during the game: one for defensive pass interference and one for unnecessary roughness.”

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“I think a lot of the pass interferences were bogus,” Philips said after the game. “I shouldn’t have slammed [CeeDee Lamb] down. I was just making a tackle.”

Despite those mistakes, Phillips remains an important part of the Giants’ defense. He has mainly played as a slot cornerback, taking 1,111 of his 1,343 defensive snaps at that position over his first two seasons. Last year, he posted a team-best 12 pass breakups and a personal season-best two interceptions.

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His role shows how much the Giants trust him, even though he still needs to be more disciplined with his aggressive style.