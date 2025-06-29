John Harbaugh Urged to Ignore Rookie for Ravens’ Injury Crisis After Jaire Alexander Addition

Baltimore‘s secondary is stealing all the headlines right now, but not for the reasons you’d expect. Jaire Alexander has been the only name on Ravens fans’ minds over the last couple of weeks, but that might change soon. Because this time, it’s not about who joined the Ravens, it’s about who could get stuck in the trenches.

The training camp is right around the corner. And with Ar’Darius Washington‘s injury, John Harbaugh’s juggling act just got trickier. And a first-round pick who was supposed to be the face of the future? He might be taking a backseat. And some Ravens fans are not be too happy about it.

On an episode of Ravens Rundown, the host put forward a rather controversial opinion. “They have not added anybody since Jaire Alexander. I think they should add in the safety room… I know your secondary got a lot better with the addition of Jaire, but it also got a lot worse when Ar’Darius White tore his Achilles.” Did he just forget about Malaki Starks?

The host shared his picks. “I would love it to be Justin Simmons, Julian Blackmon or Jordan Whitehead. Those are really good free agent options. In every other position, you struggle to scrape together more than one decent option. At safety, you’ve got three.” But let’s be honest, when you’ve got a player with one of the highest ceilings amongst his draft class, would this be wise?

The hype around Starks, the Ravens’ first-round pick at No. 27, has been pretty big. And for good reasons. ESPN predicted he’ll lead all rookies in both tackles and interceptions this season. Straight out of Georgia, he brings that all-around versatility that John loves: he can roam deep, step up in the box, or lock in on slot receivers. He is pretty much the Swiss Army knife Coach Harbaugh dreams about.

And Starks has always backed it up with numbers. 197 tackles and five interceptions during his college run, plus a national title as a true freshman back in 2022. That’s rare. And according to ESPN’s Jamison Hensley, he rolled into OTAs like a vet, already taking first-team reps and turning heads with his sharp instincts and on-field IQ.

But a key injury had other plans. Ar’Darius Washington was expected to have a breakout season after notching three picks and anchoring the Ravens’ secondary in 2024. His Achilles had other plans. That one setback throws the whole rotation into question. What looked like a smooth handoff to the rookie now feels riskier. And now? Harbaugh might have to lean on some free agent options.

Justin is 31, Julia is 26, and Jordan is 28. Bringing them on would be tinkering with Starks’ development. And if Malaki clicks early on, he might produce more than any of these risks. It would be a risk to rely on him, but it would be a calculated risk. And in the long run, it might be ideal.

Will Malaki Starks be lining up with Jaire Alexander?

Yes, the headlines have been all about Jaire Alexander lately. The Ravens signed the cornerback on a four-year deal this season. Great signing. The three-time Pro Bowler and certified lockdown corner can be a game-changer for the older Harbaugh brother this season. With 16 picks and 65 pass breakups in five seasons with the Packers, he brings another light to the Ravens’ defence. A thicker layer of security.

But that blanket? It comes at a cost. Ar’Darius Washington’s torn Achilles puts him on the sidelines, and with Marcus Williams still battling back from a hamstring issue that cost him big time last season? The Ravens are suddenly down two key starters. That leaves Kyle Hamilton, newcomer Jaire Alexander, and rookie Malaki Starks to shoulder the load. But the ambiguity surrounding Malaki Starks is high. John is known to prefer those with a vet cred. With another key piece down, will he gamble on a rookie next to a new piece in his lineup?

Anyway, Malaki? He ran rounds during OTAs. Big time. Harbaugh had words of praise, too. “You throw a situation at him, and he knows. He has been studying and comes prepared. I’ve never seen him make a real mistake yet. He’s very much a pro, probably way advanced beyond his years,” he said. With these words? You’d think he was the first name on the team sheet. But there are proven vets on the market.

It’s up to John to decide if he wants to put his faith in the rookie or go for relatively safer options on the market. What do you think? Leave a comment below.