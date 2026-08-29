John Harbaugh’s Latest Claim Has Odell Beckham Jr Praying to God Amidst Future Uncertainty

Three receptions from six targeted receptions against the rival New York Jets have earned a determined Odell Beckham Jr. a massive shout from New York Giants’ head coach John Harbaugh.

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After a dismal season with the Miami Dolphins in 2024 and a year out of the NFL, Beckham Jr. is back where it all started, and he’s doing everything in his power to make the cut for the 53-man roster.

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After handing the Jets a 23-6 defeat, Giants head coach Harbaugh spoke to the press and addressed the prospects of the wide receiver making the cut for the Giants’ final 53-man roster entering the 2026 season.

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“Yes, he has done enough to make an NFL roster for sure,” said Harbaugh according to ESPN. “He’s played well. He’s gotten better as camp’s gone along. He deserves credit for that. He’s done a really good job with it.”

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Harbaugh said an NFL roster but didn’t specify which, meaning the decision is yet to be taken in the Giants HQ as to what lies in the future for Odell Beckham Jr.

With preseason out of the way and all eyes looking ahead to the Giants hosting the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium for their season opener, Odell Beckham is hopeful that he gets another shot at reviving his career with the Giants.

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“God always got me no matter what. Thank u overly … 🙏” wrote Beckham Jr on X, after hearing coach Harbaugh sing his praises.

Beckham Jr clocked a top speed of 20.54 miles per hour, it came on on a failed 73-yard touchdown attempt when backup quarterback Jameis Winston’s throw saw Beckham zoom past his defender and make an all-out dive to no avail.

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Beckham Jr. spoke to the press after the game against the Jets. He was asked what it would mean to make this comeback a successful one if he were to make the roster.

“It would mean everything to me if I made it,” Beckham said before adding an emotional layer. “Seeing my son (four-year-old) at the game, yelling and just looking at me, he told one of his friends, ‘People always want to take a picture with my dad. He must be the best.’ It just made me laugh because I want to show him, lead the way. I want to be a good example for him. Be a good man.”

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The Giants wanted to see two things: whether he is fit to go into the season and whether he still has what they initially saw when they drafted him in the first round of the 2014 NFL draft.

He’s shown that he is the same man who recorded 390 receptions in 59 games, including 44 touchdowns in his first five-year stint as a Giants player before he went to the Cleveland Browns.

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“I feel like I gave everything I’ve had. Super grateful for the opportunity. At this point. It’s in God’s hands,” said Beckham Jr. “I know that I have a good feeling about myself. I feel like there is ball to be played. Plays to be made. Right now, I’m truly grateful for that opportunity and experience.”

His time away from New York hasn’t been an easy ride. A two-and-a-half-year season for the Browns, before half a season with the Los Angeles Rams, followed by a year with the Baltimore Ravens, and then one with the Miami Dolphins, and he didn’t really make an impression anywhere.

“It was a tough couple of years, taking a step back and deciding whether to move forward with life. Are you done? The mental battles that we go through and just push through, persevere, and overcome adversity, like I said, I’m truly grateful,” said Beckham Jr.

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All eyes will be on the Giants roster with the deadline set for Sunday 6pm E.T. Giants fans, the world of NFL media, and Beckham Jr will all be searching for his name on the list by this time tomorrow.